ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO