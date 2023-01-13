ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Over 3 million Texans will see a reduction in SNAP benefits in March

By Sam Stark
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NvhPu_0kE6tW3700

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas families who have been getting extra money to buy food during the pandemic through the Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program (SNAP) will soon see a dramatic cut in their benefits. In March, all SNAP recipients – roughly 3.6 million Texans –  will see a reduction of at least $95 a month, and other families seeing a cut of more than $400 a month.

Early on in the pandemic, Congress temporarily increased SNAP benefits by allowing states to give all recipients that maximum dollar amount per family size. Congress passed the Omnibus Appropriations Spending Bill late last year, which ends the temporary increase in allotment in February.

“In March, participants will have their benefits decreased back to their original benefit amount, which is calculated based on their income, the number of people in their family and their expenses,” Feeding Texas Director of Policy and Advocacy Jamie Olson said.

For example, the maximum monthly benefit for a family of four is $939. If this family’s regular monthly allotment is $500, they would have received $939 per month with the supplement. Starting in March 2023, their regular monthly benefit of $500 will resume, Texas Health and Human Services told KXAN.

An individual or family qualifies for SNAP benefits based on income and asset levels. A SNAP recipient must also be employed or actively looking for work to be eligible in the program. A Texan’s maximum monthly income to receive the benefits is $1,869, and for a family of four, $3,816.

“We do feel concerned,” Olson said. “I know a lot of folks might feel anxious about the benefits decreasing, and rightfully so. But our food bank network is here to help. And if anyone does need any emergency food assistance, they can find their local food bank at FeedingTexas.org

The emergency allotment was always meant to be temporary, Olson said.

“During the pandemic, fortunately, Congress acted quickly and implemented the SNAP emergency allotments,” she said. “So we saw that food insecurity stayed relatively stable at around 13 to 14% of Texans from pre-pandemic, to post-pandemic.”

Though the emergency allotment is ending, Olson said in the same Omnibus Spending Bill was legislation that establishes a nationwide Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) grocery card program. This will give families of eligible children an extra $40 per month, per child for food, helping make up for the school meals that kids miss during summer break.

“That’s going to be a real game changer for students who are experiencing summer hunger,” she said. “Summer EBT is just going to make a huge difference.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 65

Eden Elise Parker
4d ago

This won’t bode well for families already struggling due to the inflation of basic food items like eggs. I know a couple families who work hard and who were barely making ends meet WITH the supplemental help because of how much food costs have increased. This will just shift the weight of inflation back onto people who are already working hard and still struggling to get by.

Reply(1)
31
Andrea Houston
3d ago

as soon as they start cutting down food stamps that's when you going to see a lot of people taking food from out of the stores and going to jail to support their family I think they should keep on giving the extra food stamps to support the people that really do need it for their families they talking about crime rate going up you're about to see a lot of crime rate going up in the stores behind food all this is in the Bible is in Revelation

Reply
13
Belynda Mahan
4d ago

I live on a fixed in come they give you a little raise and take right back from in your food stamps.but I guess if I had a lot of kids I would be ok

Reply(1)
13
Related
The Center Square

Abbott pledges to provide largest property tax cut in Texas history during third inauguration

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was sworn in to his third term Tuesday, vowing to cut property taxes, fight for parents' rights in schools and more. Abbott emphasized the state’s economic prowess and highlighted several priorities on his legislative agenda. They include keeping Texas the number one state for business, providing the largest property tax cut in state history, dedicating state funds to infrastructure projects and strengthening the state grid, advancing parental rights in education and school safety measures, bail reform, and expanding criminal penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas

If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
TEXAS STATE
kagstv.com

Will property tax cuts also include appraisal reform?

AUSTIN, Texas — With a record budget surplus providing the foundation, lowering our property taxes is the talk of Austin, especially among Republican lawmakers. But State Rep. Craig Goldman says what that relief looks like remains an unanswered question. “We’re all in favor of giving property tax cuts. We...
AUSTIN, TX
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Legal Gambling Could Be Becoming More of a Reality in Texas

How cool it would be to not have to drive outside of Texas to be able to play blackjack or test our luck at a slot machine. The talk has been there for years about legalizing casino gambling in Texas with a majority of the state's residents in favor of it. Casino lobbyist are in Texas to make a huge push towards the legalization of casino gambling with the Texas House of Representatives speaker very much behind putting the subject in front of voters.
TEXAS STATE
kagstv.com

Democratic leader considers direct payments to Texans

AUSTIN, Texas — State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer has been traveling to Austin for legislative sessions since he was first elected in 2000. But this year, the San Antonio Democrat tells us, is different than any of those that came before. “This is my 11th term. Every time I...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy