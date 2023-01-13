Read full article on original website
Cadillac CT5 Sales Jump To Fourth Place In Segment During Q4 2022
Cadillac CT5 sales increased in the United States and Canada during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac CT5 deliveries totaled 5,391 units in Q4 2022, an increase of about 198 percent compared to 1,810 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year, CT5...
gmauthority.com
GM Dealers Delivered 22 Cadillac CT6 Units In 2022
The Cadillac CT6 has long since been discontinued in the United States, as production officially ended back in early 2020, with the 2020 model year being the last of the luxury sedan. However, there still seem to be a few CT6 models floating around dealership lots, as GM recorded a few CT6 deliveries almost three years since production ended.
gmauthority.com
Why Your Cadillac Lyriq Is Taking So Long To Arrive
GM celebrated the start of production for all-electric 2023 Cadillac Lyriq luxury crossover last March, but since then, just 122 units were delivered for the entire 2022 calendar year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at why Cadillac Lyriq deliveries are seemingly taking so long. To begin, let’s summarize...
gmauthority.com
Buick Brand Average Transaction Price Down 1.8 Percent In December 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) of a new Buick model modestly dropped in December 2022, falling 1.8 percent to $39,406 per vehicle as compared to $40,136 during the same time last year. Meanwhile, the ATP for a new Buick vehicle fell 0.7 percent on a month-over-month basis, dropping from $39,663...
gmauthority.com
What To Expect From Buick In 2023
The 2023 calendar year is set to be a relatively busy year for Buick, with a few notable events for the North American market. Buick is also set to release new vehicles for the Chinese market as well, with the potential to bring these models to American shores. With that in mind, here’s the lowdown on what to expect from Buick in North America, and what will be chronologically introduced in the 2023 calendar year.
gmauthority.com
Rare 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP Coupe Sells At Mecum Auction
Bowing for the 2006 model year, the Pontiac Solstice was a small sports convertible powered by the LE5 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. Output was rated at 177 horsepower and 166 pound-feet of torque. The higher-performance GXP was introduced shortly thereafter, generating 260 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque from its LNF 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder. For the 2009 model year, a targa-top Solstice coupe joined the rag top. As Pontiac was in the process of being shuttered, the coupe would be the Excitement Division’s final new model. The Pontiac Solstice coupe would be produced for a single full model year with production totaling just 1,266 units.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers $500 Off In January 2023
For January 2023, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $500 off the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD and 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, including both the 2500 HD and 3500 HD models. The Bow Tie brand continues to offer local market leases as well. See examples below. Chevy Silverado HD Incentives. Chevy...
gmauthority.com
GMC Brand Running At More Than 70 Days Supply In December 2022
Across the automotive landscape, new-vehicle inventories are on the rise. In fact, GMC inventory has climbed from more than a 60 days supply in November 2022 to more than a 70 days supply in December 2022. This means that GMC dealers currently have adequate inventory to meet customer needs. The...
gmauthority.com
Here’s How Much The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing’s Maverick Noir Frost Paint Will Cost
Cadillac is offering a new, limited-edition paint color for the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing dubbed Maverick Noir Frost Matte Black, enhancing the super sedan’s obvious curb appeal with even more attention-grabbing goodness. Now, GM Authority has learned how much this new hue will add to the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing’s bottom line, and the figure may come as a shock.
gmauthority.com
All-New 2024 Chevy Montana Production Starts In Brazil
Just a month and a half after the world debut of the all-new 2024 Chevy Montana in Brazil, General Motors has just announced that it has begun series production of the next-generation pickup in the South American country. The automaker reported that on Monday, January 16th, production of the all-new...
gmauthority.com
2024 Corvette E-Ray Pricing Announced In The U.S.
General Motors has just lifted the veil off the 2024 Corvette E-Ray hybrid, officially revealing the new C8 Corvette variant to the public. GM Authority has been closely following C8 E-Ray news, including leaked interior colorways and the foreign market availability. Now, 2024 Corvette E-Ray pricing has finally been announced alongside the official reveal.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Custom To Offer Z71 Suspension Package
The fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD was officially unveiled last September, with GM showing off new exterior styling, a redesigned cabin, new tech goodies, and an updated powertrain, not to mention the new Silverado HD ZR2 off-roader. Now, GM Authority has learned that the new 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Custom will be available with the Z71 Off-Road package.
gmauthority.com
No GMC Hummer EV Units Built In December 2022
Production of the GMC Hummer EV has been ramping up for well over a year now, but according to the latest numbers, no new units of the GMC Hummer EV were built during the month of December, 2022. GMC Hummer EV production first kicked off at the GM Factory Zero...
gmauthority.com
GM Files To Trademark Evotex For Synthetic Seat Upholstery
GM has filed to trademark the Evotex name, GM Authority has learned. The new trademark will be used in conjunction with synthetic seat upholstery for the latest Chevy vehicles. Filed on January 10th, 2023 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97748264....
gmauthority.com
LS-Swapped Nissan Frontier Goes From Show Booth To Autocross: Video
Sometimes, all it takes is one adrenaline-fueled run to get hooked on motorsport – which is exactly what happened to the builder of this LS-swapped Nissan Frontier. The wrench behind this pickup is Stephen Dorrick, who heads up LOJ Conversions in Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey. LOJ Conversions offers a range of different performance parts for various Nissan and Infiniti applications, with a specialization in LS motor swaps, including drift build kits.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Gets Standard Automatic Emergency Braking
GM debuted the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD last October, pulling the sheets on new exterior styling, an updated interior, a revised trim level lineup, and changes to the powertrain as well. Among the many onboard tech features is Automatic Emergency Braking, which is now equipped as standard across the lineup.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate In White Frost Tricoat: Photos
For the upcoming 2024 model year, the GMC Sierra HD lineup will receive a mid-cycle refresh that will include revisions to the exterior, an overhauled interior and a few noteworthy powertrain upgrades. Previously, we brought you photos of a 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali in painted in the White Frost Tricoat hue. Now, we’re taking a look at the 2024 Sierra HD outfitted in the Denali Ultimate trim level draped in the same White Frost Tricoat paint in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
2023 Buick Envision Gets New White Frost Tricoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Buick Envision adds two new exterior colors to its palette: Moonstone Gray Metallic and White Frost Tricoat. Here’s our first look at the new White hue. Assigned RPO code GE8 and touch-up paint code WA-472B, White Frost Tricoat is one of seven exterior colors offered on the premium compact crossover, which include:
