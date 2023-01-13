ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman killed in Wayne County crash

Galen, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash in Wayne County. Deputies said Kayla Finch, 34, of Wolcott, lost control of her vehicle while traveling south on Route 414 around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Galen, crossing into the opposite lane and colliding with a northbound tractor-trailer. Both...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week

After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
ALBANY, NY
Missing 58-year-old Herkimer County man found deceased

SALISBURY, N.Y. – On Monday, New York State Police located 58-year-old Jan L. Dager, deceased in a wooded area about half a mile from his home. According to police, the scene appears consistent with a natural death. Dager was from Salisbury and reported missing from his home on Heller...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
New York Ski Report for January 15, 2023

Belleayre Mt.1/14/2023MG - PP12 - 3645 - 07 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain1/14/2023MG - PP10 - 3019 - 195 - 58:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center1/14/20231MG28 - 283 - 03 - 08:00AM / 5:00PM. Events:Open From 8am To...
NEW YORK STATE
Update: Winter Weather Advisory no longer in effect

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON TUESDAY…. WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE…In New York, Seneca,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.

The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
HORSEHEADS, NY
Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State

January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday

Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?

When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?

