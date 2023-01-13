Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Woman killed in Wayne County crash
Galen, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash in Wayne County. Deputies said Kayla Finch, 34, of Wolcott, lost control of her vehicle while traveling south on Route 414 around 9 a.m. Tuesday in Galen, crossing into the opposite lane and colliding with a northbound tractor-trailer. Both...
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
Good Chunk Of Snow For Upstate New York Later This Week
After our last snow disappointment, will this be the system to bring good-sized snowfall to the Capital Region?. The last time we had an inkling of a good-sized snowfall, the storm quickly shifted and brought us a whole bunch of rain last week. Looking at winter so far, after a cold and snowy start in December, the season itself has turned.
WHEC TV-10
Four people injured after car rolls down embankment in Wayne County
ARCADIA, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a car with four people inside rolled down an embankment and struck a tree on Monday night. All four passengers were injured but survived the crash in the Town of Arcadia. Investigators say the car lost control on a...
WKTV
Missing 58-year-old Herkimer County man found deceased
SALISBURY, N.Y. – On Monday, New York State Police located 58-year-old Jan L. Dager, deceased in a wooded area about half a mile from his home. According to police, the scene appears consistent with a natural death. Dager was from Salisbury and reported missing from his home on Heller...
New York Ski Report for January 15, 2023
Belleayre Mt.1/14/2023MG - PP12 - 3645 - 07 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Bristol Mountain1/14/2023MG - PP10 - 3019 - 195 - 58:30AM / 9:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 8:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center1/14/20231MG28 - 283 - 03 - 08:00AM / 5:00PM. Events:Open From 8am To...
WETM
Update: Winter Weather Advisory no longer in effect
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON TUESDAY…. WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of less than a half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WHERE…In New York, Seneca,...
Watch Bald Eagles Soar Over the Hudson Valley at These Popular Birdwatching Spots
It can be tough to find something entertaining to do during the winter months in the Hudson Valley. Exploring the outdoors can lead to some fun adventures and beautiful sights. Birdwatching is becoming increasingly popular across the Hudson Valley, especially this time of year. According to the Department of Environmental...
nyspnews.com
State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran.
The New York State Police out of the Horseheads Barracks arrested several persons following a vehicle and traffic stop on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran. State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Route 13 in the Town of Veteran and ascertained that the vehicle had been reported stolen in the City of Ithaca. Following an investigation at the scene a quantity of cocaine and four illegal loaded handguns were located inside the vehicle. Two of the handguns had defaced serial numbers. As a result of the investigation the following subjects were arrested:
Learn How to Actually Use Your Ice Scraper to Beat the New York Winter
I might be a Binghamton, New York winter novice, but I'm willing to bet almost everybody didn't know the proper way to get ice off your windshield in the morning. According to an article on life hacker by A.A. Newton, those little ridges on the back side of your ice scraper are actually supposed to be used for something really important.
Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State
January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
When Can New Yorkers Legally Walk Their Horses on the Road?
So you would like to take your horse out for a walk, sounds good right? Did you know that if you want to walk down the street with them you can? Surprising? Maybe for some, not so much for horse owners. But this being New York State, there is a...
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
WRGB
Fulton County man facing aggravated unlicensed operation, other charges after crash
FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Fulton County man faces multiple charges after a crash last month in Ephratah. On Dec. 16, shortly before 4 p.m., Fulton County sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Mud Road for a vehicle in a snowbank, with the driver slumped over the wheel.
Man struck in hit and run collision in Huron, victim remains hospitalized
HURON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run collision in the Town of Huron. Officials say shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday, it was reported that there was a person laying in the road on Ridge Road, that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Following their arrival, […]
wdkx.com
Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday
Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
Comments / 1