Mount Vernon, OH

themountvernongrapevine.com

Jail Deputy Position Available

$21.57 – $28.98 Hourly. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for full-time Jail Division Deputies. The current wage scale is between $21.57 and $25.69 for applicants that are not OPOTA certified, and between $24.73 and $28.98 for applicants that are OPOTA certified. Benefits include insurance, retirement,...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Mount Vernon Police Register – Jan 17, 2023

(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) Units were dispatched to West Gambier Street in reference to a disturbance. A male subject was arrested and transported to jail. Nothing further at this time. January 13. An officer was dispatched to the Mount Vernon Police Department in reference to a...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

MT. GILEAD POLICE CALLS

A.O.L.E.A.- Deputy was called for assistance while on a traffic stop just out of village limits. An individual refused to follow commands during a traffic stop. The person was arrested without incident. Animal complaint- It was reported there were two loose dogs in the area of Lee Street at Chartwell...
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
WFMJ.com

State-issued veteran ID cards not accepted in new Ohio voter ID law

The State of Ohio will no longer be accepting state-issued veteran ID cards as a valid form of identification in its new voter ID laws. According to a press release, the language of HB 458, which was signed into law by Governor, Mike DeWine in December states, "The bill would require voters to present a state-issued photo ID, U.S. passport, passport card or military ID to cast their ballots in person."
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Notice Of Intent To Request Release Of Funds

Knox County Commissioners 117 East High Street, Suite 161 Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. 740-393-6703. To All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:. On or about, but not before, January 24, 2023, the Knox County Commissioners will submit a request to the State of Ohio for the release of Federal funds under Section 104 (g) of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended; Section 288 of Title II of the Cranston Gonzales National Affordable Housing Act (NAHA), as amended; and/or Title IV of the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act, as amended; to be used for the following project(s):
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Automated vehicles coming to Ohio roadways

In the central and southeastern parts of the state, you may soon see vehicles driving themselves on rural roadways. This comes as part of DriveOhio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project, which is beginning two deployments to gather data for future needs. The vehicles were tested at the Transportation Research Center Inc.'s proving grounds in East Liberty, which allowed them to be tested on closed roadways simulating various conditions before coming to public roads.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Motorcycle Ohio Course Registration Opens January 23

COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership. Education and public awareness are keys to making our roadways safer for all motorists.
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity.  American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
COLUMBUS, OH

