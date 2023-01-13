Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Jail Deputy Position Available
$21.57 – $28.98 Hourly. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for full-time Jail Division Deputies. The current wage scale is between $21.57 and $25.69 for applicants that are not OPOTA certified, and between $24.73 and $28.98 for applicants that are OPOTA certified. Benefits include insurance, retirement,...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Police Register – Jan 17, 2023
(Information courtesy of The Mount Vernon Police Department) Units were dispatched to West Gambier Street in reference to a disturbance. A male subject was arrested and transported to jail. Nothing further at this time. January 13. An officer was dispatched to the Mount Vernon Police Department in reference to a...
morrowcountysentinel.com
MT. GILEAD POLICE CALLS
A.O.L.E.A.- Deputy was called for assistance while on a traffic stop just out of village limits. An individual refused to follow commands during a traffic stop. The person was arrested without incident. Animal complaint- It was reported there were two loose dogs in the area of Lee Street at Chartwell...
Householder seeks to prevent recordings being played in corruption trial
In recently-filed documents, former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder argued against some of the evidence the federal prosecutors want to bring against him.
WFMJ.com
State-issued veteran ID cards not accepted in new Ohio voter ID law
The State of Ohio will no longer be accepting state-issued veteran ID cards as a valid form of identification in its new voter ID laws. According to a press release, the language of HB 458, which was signed into law by Governor, Mike DeWine in December states, "The bill would require voters to present a state-issued photo ID, U.S. passport, passport card or military ID to cast their ballots in person."
Mount Vernon News
Notice Of Intent To Request Release Of Funds
Knox County Commissioners 117 East High Street, Suite 161 Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050. 740-393-6703. To All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals:. On or about, but not before, January 24, 2023, the Knox County Commissioners will submit a request to the State of Ohio for the release of Federal funds under Section 104 (g) of Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended; Section 288 of Title II of the Cranston Gonzales National Affordable Housing Act (NAHA), as amended; and/or Title IV of the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act, as amended; to be used for the following project(s):
WSYX ABC6
Automated vehicles coming to Ohio roadways
In the central and southeastern parts of the state, you may soon see vehicles driving themselves on rural roadways. This comes as part of DriveOhio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project, which is beginning two deployments to gather data for future needs. The vehicles were tested at the Transportation Research Center Inc.'s proving grounds in East Liberty, which allowed them to be tested on closed roadways simulating various conditions before coming to public roads.
OSHP tool shows crash data from the past 6 years; What numbers from area counties show
OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released a tool that helps show drivers crash data from the past six years in Ohio. Data collected by OSHP focuses on unbelted crashes across well-traveled routes in Ohio, including Interstate 75, Interstate 70, Interstate 71, and state Route 20. From...
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for Ohio house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Motorcycle Ohio Course Registration Opens January 23
COLUMBUS — Ohioans who wish to learn what it takes to ride a motorcycle safely and responsibly can sign-up for rider courses online beginning Monday, Jan. 23. Training courses through Motorcycle Ohio begin as early as March and run through early November. The state has over 600,000 endorsed riders, making Ohio one of the largest states for total ridership. Education and public awareness are keys to making our roadways safer for all motorists.
Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity. American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bill introduced that would make more Ohioans eligible for medical marijuana
See a report on recent activity at the Ohio Statehouse in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio lawmakers are mounting another effort to pass a bill that would shift which government agency oversees the state’s medical marijuana program and widen who is eligible for a card. Sens. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) and Kirk […]
What the new texting and driving law means for Ohio motorists
A new law stiffens texting and driving laws. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill making it law on earlier this month. The law will take effect on April 3, 2023.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
OH Attorney General Yost praises 6th Circuit of Appeals decision blocking Covid-19 vaccine mandate
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost praised the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision Thursday in the case Kentucky v. Biden, according to a spokesperson. “The court reaffirmed a basic civics lesson: the executive branch cannot demand compliance with a rule it never had the authority to write in the first place,” Yost said in a statement.
Ohio’s new election law raises concern for military voters
The new law reduces the number of days for county election boards to include mailed ballots in their tallies from 10 days after election day to four.
Mount Vernon News
Initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio submitted to state legislature
(Ballotpedia via The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders revealing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was...
Comments / 0