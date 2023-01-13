Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFB.com
Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St....
WAFB.com
LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway
Pair from BR arrested in California; Large amount of marijuana, guns found in vehicle. Two individuals from Baton Rouge were arrested in California after police stopped their vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana inside. 9News Daily AM Update: Monday, January 16. Updated: 10 hours ago. Matt Williams delivers...
Comments / 0