York County, PA

FOX 43

Fill a Glass with Hope | On the Bright Side

HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you went to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, there's a good chance you got a milkshake from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association (PDA). And while enjoying that shake, you may have noticed a "Fill a Glass with Hope" sign. In this week's On the Brightside, FOX43's Gabrielle...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

WellSpan Health takes steps to address increased needs in mental health services

YORK, Pa. — WellSpan Health says it has seen a 30% increase in behavioral health patients in 2022 compared to 2021. "We’re seeing more folks coming into our emergency department [including] children, adolescents and adults. We’ve also had a significant increase in folks coming into our outpatient clinics seeking therapy, medication management and care," said Dr. Kenneth Rogers with WellSpan Health.
YORK, PA
Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
FOX 43

107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wraps up

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show came to a close Saturday afternoon in Harrisburg, and what a week it was. It didn't take long for organizers of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show to start buttering up residents. In fact, it started before the show opened with unveiling of the 2023 butter sculpture.
HARRISBURG, PA
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher Finally Freed!

By Ken Hissner: On my most recent visit to the Veteran’s Administration in Coatesville, PA, I was told by retail store employee Jimmy Clark, Jr. about a former boxer now living there at the VA who was Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher. He was released from prison after 28 years.
COATESVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County indoor farmers market expands with more vendors: ‘It’s a community’

Shoppers at an indoor farmers market in Derry Township are discovering a new level of vendors selling everything from baked goods to gluten-free breads and organic produce. The Garden Level opened in November at the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square, adding to the mix of vendors already open on the first floor. The market sits along West Chocolate Avenue in the complex with Primanti Bros and Iron Hill Brewery.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
Lancaster Farming

York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FestivICE is sliding back to downtown York this weekend

YORK, Pa. — The "coolest" party in downtown York is headed back this Saturday in and around Cherry Lane. And yes, they're bringing back the 40-foot ice slide. From Jan. 13 to 15, FestivICE will have even more ice sculptures and additional family-friendly fun, fire pits, live music, community vendors, a York Revolution prize wheel and more.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
