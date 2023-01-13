Read full article on original website
Fill a Glass with Hope | On the Bright Side
HARRISBURG, Pa. — If you went to the Pennsylvania Farm Show, there's a good chance you got a milkshake from the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association (PDA). And while enjoying that shake, you may have noticed a "Fill a Glass with Hope" sign. In this week's On the Brightside, FOX43's Gabrielle...
Daily Thread, women’s clothing shop, opens another store in central Pa.
A women’s clothing retailer that opened a store in the Park City Center in Lancaster last year, has now opened at the York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, York County. opened at the mall on Friday,. The women’s clothing retailer has several stores in Pennsylvania and says it sells...
explore venango
The Medical Minute: Hernia — A Common, Treatable Condition No One Talks About
HERSHEY, Pa. — While an impending storm will trigger cautionary news reports about the risk of a heart attack while shoveling snow, you’re less likely to hear how twisting and turning while moving heavy amounts of the tiny ice crystals may increase your risk of developing a hernia.
WellSpan Health takes steps to address increased needs in mental health services
YORK, Pa. — WellSpan Health says it has seen a 30% increase in behavioral health patients in 2022 compared to 2021. "We’re seeing more folks coming into our emergency department [including] children, adolescents and adults. We’ve also had a significant increase in folks coming into our outpatient clinics seeking therapy, medication management and care," said Dr. Kenneth Rogers with WellSpan Health.
Blankets of Hope spreads warmth, security to Pennsylvania shelters, hospitals
Marc Goldstein founded Blankets of Hope in 2011 and since then has provided more than 78,000 blankets to shelters, hospitals, prisons, veterans, and animal rescues.
The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway
The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
bctv.org
Humane PA Celebrates National Change A Pet’s Life Day with Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Is celebrating National Change A Pet’s Life Day with a four-day, fee-waived adoption event, generously sponsored by Summit Advisory Investment Banking and Fleetwood Bank. Change A Pet’s Life Day was created to encourage people to adopt pets from shelters and raise awareness about animals in need. From Saturday, January 21st to Tuesday, January 24th, ALL dogs, cats, and critters at the Berks and Lancaster County shelter campuses will be free to safe, loving homes.
107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wraps up
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show came to a close Saturday afternoon in Harrisburg, and what a week it was. It didn't take long for organizers of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show to start buttering up residents. In fact, it started before the show opened with unveiling of the 2023 butter sculpture.
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher Finally Freed!
By Ken Hissner: On my most recent visit to the Veteran’s Administration in Coatesville, PA, I was told by retail store employee Jimmy Clark, Jr. about a former boxer now living there at the VA who was Anthony “Two Guns” Fletcher. He was released from prison after 28 years.
Teaching Farm Show goers about the vital role of agriculture
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Across the Farm Show Complex, farm hands and volunteers are offering crash courses to thousands of people, giving them a sense of farming’s role in Pennsylvania. “People can see everything we do every day at home. Just at a bit of a smaller scale," said...
$7,500 donated to Harrisburg organization dedicated to uplifting the Latino community
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg group that helps the local Latino population has thousands of additional dollars to do their work. FOX43's Vice President and General Manager Chris Topf presented a $7,500 check to the executive director of the Latino Hispanic American Community Center (LHACC) in Harrisburg on Monday.
Dauphin County indoor farmers market expands with more vendors: ‘It’s a community’
Shoppers at an indoor farmers market in Derry Township are discovering a new level of vendors selling everything from baked goods to gluten-free breads and organic produce. The Garden Level opened in November at the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square, adding to the mix of vendors already open on the first floor. The market sits along West Chocolate Avenue in the complex with Primanti Bros and Iron Hill Brewery.
Businesses across Central Pa. expected to shine at inaugural ball
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Tomorrow marks the first official day in office for Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor-elect Austin Davis. The buzz spans far beyond the capitol in Harrisburg, especially at Armstrong Valley Winery in Halifax Township, Dauphin County. "It’s a pleasure to be a part of," Co-Owner...
Unique program helps students with special needs transition from classroom to workplace
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Hunter Murray works at WellSpan’s Gettysburg hospital. “I clean bathrooms, do trash runs, help other people if they need it," he said. He started just a few months ago as an intern, through the Lincoln Intermediate Unit’s Project SEARCH program. Now, he’s a full-time...
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Lancaster Farming
York County Farm Receives Pennsylvania’s Leopold Award
Flinchbaugh’s Orchard & Farm of York County is the recipient of the 2022 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes farmers’, ranchers’ and forestland owners’ dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat resources. The $10,000 award and was announced...
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in Pennsylvania
A new local restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Roadhouse 61 celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 655 PA-61 in Orwigsburg, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
FestivICE is sliding back to downtown York this weekend
YORK, Pa. — The "coolest" party in downtown York is headed back this Saturday in and around Cherry Lane. And yes, they're bringing back the 40-foot ice slide. From Jan. 13 to 15, FestivICE will have even more ice sculptures and additional family-friendly fun, fire pits, live music, community vendors, a York Revolution prize wheel and more.
These Are The Top 4 Italian Restaurants in Lancaster, PA, According to Yelp
There's a wide range of Italian restaurants in Lancaster, PA. From upscale to casual, from low-key pizza to homemade penne, there's a bit of everything. These are the top 4, highest rated, Italian restaurants in Lancaster, according to Yelp.
