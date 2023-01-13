ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Construction site fire injures three people in Santa Maria

A fire at a construction site injured two men and a woman in Santa Maria early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported a recreational vehicle engulfed in flames at a construction site in the 3500 block of Skyway Drive. At the time the fire started, three adults were inside the RV, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA
SLO County weekend rainfall totals, dry days ahead

Lopez Dam – 2.57 inches. Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:. Arroyo Grande – 18.66 inches to date – average 14.09 inches. Atascadero – 19.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches. Lopez Dam – 27.74 inches to...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos

As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room

Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Season rainfall total reaches 18.25 inches

Posted: 7:25 am, January 17, 2023 by Editor Skye Pratt. Total surpasses seasonal average by more than four inches. – Paso Robles measured .10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 18.25 inches. On Monday morning, .58 inches of rainfall was measured over the prior 24 hours, 1.12 inches was measured Sunday morning, and .38 inches was measured Saturday morning.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
ATASCADERO, CA
Los Osos schedules meeting to discuss possible lawsuits over flooding

The Los Osos Community Services District scheduled a special board meeting for Tuesday evening to discuss anticipated litigation related to the thousands of gallons of water and mud that crashed into Vista de Oro Estates after a retention basin burst. The retention basin was constructed at the base of the...
LOS OSOS, CA
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur

A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

