Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week and Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month
Foodies can celebrate Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Week as well as Santa Maria Valley Restaurant Month. The community is encouraged to support local businesses.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the changes in real estate prices in Morro Bay the week of Jan. 8?
The median price per square foot for a home in Morro Bay in the last three weeks was $571, which is the highest in the county. That’s $123 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. After Morro Bay, the most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is...
Proposed annexation of 44 acres of land near Santa Maria
The city of Santa Maria held a meeting Tuesday on a potential annexation of 44 acres of land from Santa Barbara County.
calcoastnews.com
Construction site fire injures three people in Santa Maria
A fire at a construction site injured two men and a woman in Santa Maria early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, a caller reported a recreational vehicle engulfed in flames at a construction site in the 3500 block of Skyway Drive. At the time the fire started, three adults were inside the RV, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County weekend rainfall totals, dry days ahead
Lopez Dam – 2.57 inches. Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:. Arroyo Grande – 18.66 inches to date – average 14.09 inches. Atascadero – 19.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches. Lopez Dam – 27.74 inches to...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County’s latest mudslides and damaged roads, photos
As several storms pounded San Luis Obispo County over the weekend, multiple roads collapsed, cracked or were covered in mud. A portion of Stage Coach Road near the Cuesta Grade collapsed because of a mudslide. County staff then closed Stage Coach Road from Highway 101 at TV Tower Road to Highway 101 on the outskirts of SLO, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.
calcoastnews.com
Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room
Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the...
Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity
Caltrans District 5 has closed a section of Highway 154 for a storm-related inspection of the Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge near Los Olivos. The post Section of Highway 154 near Los Olivos closed for inspection of Alamo Pintado Creek Bridge integrity appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel
The rain may be coming to an end but displaced families in Orcutt are still in search of new homes. The post Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘A car floated down the road’: How visiting couple rode out flood in SLO County
Scientists warn Californians to expect “mega-flooding” from now on
Local band to host fundraiser for Los Osos mudslide victims
A local band called Next Life is holding a fundraiser on Monday for those affected by the Los Osos mudslide.
calcoastnews.com
Does SLO County’s future water supply depends on a very fragile concept?
Fifty years ago, my one-of-a-kind job was to promote the construction of a California water project then known as the Peripheral Canal. My efforts were spectacularly unsuccessful, as the object of my labors has yet to materialize. And therein lies an unpleasant truth. The idea of a huge public works...
Season rainfall total reaches 18.25 inches
Posted: 7:25 am, January 17, 2023 by Editor Skye Pratt. Total surpasses seasonal average by more than four inches. – Paso Robles measured .10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours, bringing the season total to 18.25 inches. On Monday morning, .58 inches of rainfall was measured over the prior 24 hours, 1.12 inches was measured Sunday morning, and .38 inches was measured Saturday morning.
Storm Surge Tears Through Atascadero
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — An atmospheric river was promised for California, and it delivered plenty of rain and destruction throughout San Luis Obispo County on Monday, Jan. 9. Due to the rain storm, Atascadero was also put under a Severe Weather Shelter-in-Place Advisory on Monday, Jan. 9, that...
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the central coast of both counties and the interior of San Luis Obispo County from Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 a.m. The post Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos schedules meeting to discuss possible lawsuits over flooding
The Los Osos Community Services District scheduled a special board meeting for Tuesday evening to discuss anticipated litigation related to the thousands of gallons of water and mud that crashed into Vista de Oro Estates after a retention basin burst. The retention basin was constructed at the base of the...
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday. The post SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Gas prices fall again, find the lowest prices in SLO County
The spike in gas prices during the holidays appears to have ended, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped five cent during the past week to $4.82, according to figures from AAA. While prices in SLO County dropped, most of California and the...
Biden approves disaster aid for California counties battered by storms — but not SLO County
U.S. Rep Jimmy Panetta and other government officials toured storm-damaged spots in San Luis Obispo County this weekend.
calcoastnews.com
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
