Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
Kait 8
Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
Was The Old Mill really used as a movie set in this classic film?
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of, if not the most recognizable landmarks in Arkansas, is the Old Mill in North Little Rock. Sandra Taylor Smith is the director of the North Little Rock History Commission and said that the landmark is one of the most memorable places in the entire state.
Mother of Brock Welch remembers son as kind and compassionate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Few bonds are as tight as that of a family— and even fewer are as close as a mother and son. To see that bond, you'd have to look no further than Marcy Welch and her 27-year-old son, Brock Welch who tragically lost his life a few weeks ago.
Woman arrested in Arkansas for killing another woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman in Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested for allegedly killing another woman on Wednesday night. Little Rock Police Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday just after 9 p.m. officers were called out to 1001 Breckenridge Drive for a reported “burglary in progress.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive person in a parking lot. That person was later pronounced dead at the scene.
5 years later: The unsolved murder of April Harris
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's been five years since the murder of April Harris— a young mother who was shot and killed as she was taking her kids to school. April's sister, Amber Harris, said that January 19, 2018, was a day that forever changed her and her family's life.
City of Hot Springs on the hunt for new police chief
The city of Hot Springs is searching for a new police chief.
KTLO
Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
Billboard sparks pit bull ban conversation in Maumelle
MAUMELLE, Ark. — The battle of the breeds is back to being a hot topic of conversation in Central Arkansas. Someone in Maumelle plastered their opinion on pit bulls for everyone to see, asking the city to ban the breed again. Pit bulls kill — that's the message an...
mysaline.com
TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck
Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
Legacy of Dr. King | How this Arkansas organization honors the life of MLK
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many of us take Sunday as a day to relax ahead of the week, but for Diana Shelton, this Sunday was all hands on deck. "Normally I would definitely say no to working on Sunday, but we, definitely in preparation, we do not stop," Shelton said. "We are quite busy."
Stone County, Arkansas sheriff says he will not enforce ATF gun stock rule
Stone County Arkansas Sheriff Brandon Long announced his department would not enforce a new federal gun equipment rule, a decision he said was based upon the U.S. Constitution and Arkansas law.
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a West Little Rock homicide that happened on Monday evening. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call on Epernay Circle at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found two deceased people, which officers believe to...
Police: Homicide investigation underway in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Broadway. Officers arrived on the scene at approximately 3:43 p.m. in reference to a shooting and discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound. According to...
KATV
Conway woman to compete on Jeopardy
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A woman from Arkansas is to compete on America's favorite quiz show on Thursday. Arkansans can watch Kristina Mosley, writer from Conway on Jeopardy. To view your local listing visit Jeopardy's website here.
Police conducting homicide investigation Monday evening in west Little Rock
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening after two were found dead.
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested, charged with misdemeanor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department arrested a Pulaski County Sheriff's Office employee at around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, 28-year-old Janeka Watkins of Little Rock was arrested on a domestic-related misdemeanor charge. Since the arrest, she has been placed on administrative leave by...
KATV
36-year-old woman murdered on Breckenridge Drive
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Little Rock police responded to a call about a burglary in progress on 1001 Breckenridge Drive. Police said the caller Chelsea McKenzly told them she came home and found the body wrapped in a blanket. Once the officers arrived the...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
