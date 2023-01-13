ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD

By Finn Hoogensen
 4 days ago

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said.

The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

The suspect is another teenager who fled the scene of foot, police said. No arrests have been made.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

