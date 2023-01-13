ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming House To Vote On Bill Forbidding Marriage For Teens 15 And Younger

Wyoming is one of eight states with no minimum marriage age. Some in the Wyoming Legislature are trying to change that with House Bill 7. If it becomes law, the bill would forbid people younger than 16 from marrying altogether, and would require a guardian's permission for minors ages 16 and 17.
Ambiguous Federal Regs On Digital An Opportunity For Wyoming, Says State Senator

Nearly 500 decentralized autonomous organizations have already registered in the Cowboy State since Wyoming rolled out the red carpet for digital asset companies. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, told lawmakers on the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday that Wyoming's...
Child Support Payments Would Increase 12% Under Proposed Legislation

A legislative committee has advanced a proposal that would raise recommended child support payments in Wyoming by about 12%. House Bill 12 cleared the Wyoming Legislature's House Judiciary Committee during its Monday meeting with a 7-2 vote of approval and now...
Families Of Wyoming Law Officers Who Die On Job Get Much Less Than Other States; Bill Would Change That

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has more than 50 vacancies for sworn officers, about a quarter of its available workforce. It's a problem that's demanding the attention of Wyoming lawmakers, who are considering a bill that attempts to at least stop the agency's bleeding of personnel.
Proposed Law Would Expand Alert System For Adults, Similar To AMBER Alert

Wyoming lawmakers are contemplating a proposed law implementing the Ashanti Alert, which is a system like AMBER alert, but for adults. House Bill 18 would command the director of the state's Homeland Security branch to help local and tribal police implement...
Dave Simpson: They're Off And Running In Cheyenne

A resolution to ban electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035?. Oh, yeah. The exact opposite of California's ban on internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. Looks like the legislative session that got underway last week will not disappoint. Buckle...
Fremont County GOP Unsuccessful In Censuring Lummis Over Same-Sex Marriage Vote

A movement by some Fremont County Republican Party leaders to publicly condemn Wyoming U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis for supporting same-sex marriage legislation failed Saturday, as did two votes to send her strongly worded letters. Respect For Marriage Act. Lummis, a Republican,...
Cheyenne March, Other Events Mark MLK Day/Equality Day In Wyoming

Wyoming was far from the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. But residents and businesses here observe the day set aside to honor the movement's highest-profile leader – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was...
Far Right And Moderate Republicans Reach Compromise On Wyoming House Rule

Wyoming House Republicans have reached agreement on rule change Monday that represents an attempt to find middle ground and bridge a faction shift in the state GOP. Supporters of the change – which raises the threshold for House members to override...
Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81

When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 16, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Gillette, Wyoming by Richard McCreary. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
