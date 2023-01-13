Read full article on original website
Wyoming House To Vote On Bill Forbidding Marriage For Teens 15 And Younger
Wyoming is one of eight states with no minimum marriage age. Some in the Wyoming Legislature are trying to change that with House Bill 7. If it becomes law, the bill would forbid people younger than 16 from marrying altogether, and would require a guardian's permission for minors ages 16 and 17.
Ambiguous Federal Regs On Digital An Opportunity For Wyoming, Says State Senator
Nearly 500 decentralized autonomous organizations have already registered in the Cowboy State since Wyoming rolled out the red carpet for digital asset companies. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, told lawmakers on the Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday that Wyoming's...
House Divided On Authority To Assess Private Wind And Solar Farms: State Or Counties
After a lively discussion, the Wyoming House of Representatives passed a bill that will have the state resume property tax assessments of wind and solar farms not regulated by the Wyoming Public Service Commission. For the past decade, the Wyoming Department...
Child Support Payments Would Increase 12% Under Proposed Legislation
A legislative committee has advanced a proposal that would raise recommended child support payments in Wyoming by about 12%. House Bill 12 cleared the Wyoming Legislature's House Judiciary Committee during its Monday meeting with a 7-2 vote of approval and now...
Perhaps Largest Ever, Freshman Lawmakers May Hold Real Political Power In Wyoming
The 34 freshman lawmakers of the 67th Wyoming Legislature may wield the most power of any first-year class in the history of the body based on sheer numbers alone. Making up nearly 37% of the Wyoming Legislature's 93 members, the 2023...
From Chicken-Roping To Ax-Throwing, Lawmakers Debate New Class Of Liquor License For Wyoming
Alcohol can be an economic driver, but debate over how increasing its availability can impact Wyoming communities took over the Wyoming Legislature's Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday morning. The discussion focused in on Senate File 12,...
Wyoming Legislators Introduce Education Bill That Mirrors Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Law
Wyoming lawmakers are proposing a bill titled "Parental Rights In Education" that would forbid public-school staffers from teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation to children ages kindergarten through third grade. Senate File 117 also mandates that teachers use...
Families Of Wyoming Law Officers Who Die On Job Get Much Less Than Other States; Bill Would Change That
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has more than 50 vacancies for sworn officers, about a quarter of its available workforce. It's a problem that's demanding the attention of Wyoming lawmakers, who are considering a bill that attempts to at least stop the agency's bleeding of personnel.
Proposed Law Would Expand Alert System For Adults, Similar To AMBER Alert
Wyoming lawmakers are contemplating a proposed law implementing the Ashanti Alert, which is a system like AMBER alert, but for adults. House Bill 18 would command the director of the state's Homeland Security branch to help local and tribal police implement...
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
Cowboy State Daily Provides Most Comprehensive Legislative Coverage In History of Wyoming
First, welcome to new subscribers. We've topped 41,000 subscribers on our morning newsletter. If you just joined us, welcome. Last month when we started planning our legislative coverage, our goals were two-fold:. Provide the most comprehensive coverage of the session...
Dave Simpson: They’re Off And Running In Cheyenne
A resolution to ban electric car sales in Wyoming by 2035?. Oh, yeah. The exact opposite of California's ban on internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035. Looks like the legislative session that got underway last week will not disappoint. Buckle...
Bill Would Remove 75% – 25% Preference Point System For “Big 5” Trophy Game Species
Hunters pursuing Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep in Wyoming's high country are going gray because it takes so long to draw sheep tags, a Wyoming Game and Fish official told state lawmakers Tuesday. "The average age of a bighorn sheep hunter...
Fremont County GOP Unsuccessful In Censuring Lummis Over Same-Sex Marriage Vote
A movement by some Fremont County Republican Party leaders to publicly condemn Wyoming U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis for supporting same-sex marriage legislation failed Saturday, as did two votes to send her strongly worded letters. Respect For Marriage Act. Lummis, a Republican,...
Cheyenne March, Other Events Mark MLK Day/Equality Day In Wyoming
Wyoming was far from the front lines of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. But residents and businesses here observe the day set aside to honor the movement's highest-profile leader – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was...
Far Right And Moderate Republicans Reach Compromise On Wyoming House Rule
Wyoming House Republicans have reached agreement on rule change Monday that represents an attempt to find middle ground and bridge a faction shift in the state GOP. Supporters of the change – which raises the threshold for House members to override...
Wyoming Doc Defends California Law Punishing Doctors Who Advise Against Covid Vax
Physicians should not advise patients against COVID-19 vaccines nor promote Ivermectin, says a retired doctor in Powell Wyoming. Jim McEvoy, a doctor of osteopathic medicine who is now retired after more than two decades of practice, told Cowboy State Daily that...
ATF ‘Pistol Brace’ Ruling Could Have Sweeping Impacts For Wyoming Gun Owners
A federal ruling on firearms that would reclassify some popular AR-15 variants as "short-barreled rifles" could have sweeping implications for Wyoming gun owners, say a gun dealer and a gun rights advocate. "It's just one of those ridiculous things,"...
Wyoming Cowboy Auctioneer Still Going Strong At 81
When Larry Brannian was young, he had two goals: to be a cowboy, and to be an auctioneer. In his 81 years, he has accomplished both, spectacularly. Brannian was named the Wyoming State Auctioneering Champion in 2000 and 2010, which also...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 16, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken in Gillette, Wyoming by Richard McCreary. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
