Hurricane, UT

KSLTV

ENOCH, UT
thestandardnewspaper.online

Man arrested for pointing weapon at passing vehicles

LITTLEFIELD – Reports that a man brandishing a handgun was pointing the weapon at passing vehicles drew Mohave County Sheriff’s Office response to Highway 91 in the Littlefield area in extreme northwest Arizona at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said authorities were...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
890kdxu.com

Road Construction On Dixie Drive Could Lead To Traffic Jams

St. George City made this announcement yesterday. Because we have great weather (the recent rain notwithstanding) here in Utah's Dixie, it allows for road construction all year long. That can be a good thing as the 12-month schedule can make the different road blockages spread out over time, meaning less...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Utah Man, All 5 Children, Wife and Mother-In-Law, Dead In Murder-Suicide. Why The Shooting?

Eight members of a family were found dead from gunshots in a home in Enoch, Utah where they resided. They include the suspected perpetrator, 42-year-old man, Michael Haight. The others were his wife Tausha Haight, 40, his mother-in-law, Gail Earl, 78, and his five children who attended schools in the area, ranged in age from 17 to 4. The shooting happened two weeks after Tausha filed for divorce from her husband. The incident shocked people in Enoch which is located about midway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. According to the city manager Rob Dotson, the family were actively involved with church and the community that they were well-known. The unexpected tragic event is considered a big loss.
ENOCH, UT
suunews.net

Multiple inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures expected in this week’s forecast

The winter storm that moved into the Cedar City area on Jan. 15 is expected to have a lasting impact on the local weather for the remainder of the week. According to AccuWeather, beginning on the night of Jan. 16, the daily high temperatures will drop below last week’s average of 40 degrees. The high temperatures for the week’s final days will be at or below freezing.
CEDAR CITY, UT

