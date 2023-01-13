Read full article on original website
KSLTV
KSL+: Hurt and Help in Enoch City
SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, Jan. 4, police say a man shot and killed his wife, their five children, and his mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself inside their home in the city of Enoch. Since then, the small community has been hurting and finding healing through...
KSLTV
Police report outlines father’s violent, controlling behavior 2 years before Enoch murders
SALT LAKE CITY — More than two years before an Enoch father shot and killed his family in their home, police investigated an allegation that he’d assaulted his eldest daughter multiple times, including slamming her head into a wooden surface and trying to choke her. Copies of a...
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man arrested for pointing weapon at passing vehicles
LITTLEFIELD – Reports that a man brandishing a handgun was pointing the weapon at passing vehicles drew Mohave County Sheriff’s Office response to Highway 91 in the Littlefield area in extreme northwest Arizona at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said authorities were...
890kdxu.com
Road Construction On Dixie Drive Could Lead To Traffic Jams
St. George City made this announcement yesterday. Because we have great weather (the recent rain notwithstanding) here in Utah's Dixie, it allows for road construction all year long. That can be a good thing as the 12-month schedule can make the different road blockages spread out over time, meaning less...
Utah Man, All 5 Children, Wife and Mother-In-Law, Dead In Murder-Suicide. Why The Shooting?
Eight members of a family were found dead from gunshots in a home in Enoch, Utah where they resided. They include the suspected perpetrator, 42-year-old man, Michael Haight. The others were his wife Tausha Haight, 40, his mother-in-law, Gail Earl, 78, and his five children who attended schools in the area, ranged in age from 17 to 4. The shooting happened two weeks after Tausha filed for divorce from her husband. The incident shocked people in Enoch which is located about midway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. According to the city manager Rob Dotson, the family were actively involved with church and the community that they were well-known. The unexpected tragic event is considered a big loss.
Funeral services held for family killed in alleged Enoch murder-suicide
Over 800 people attended funeral services Friday for the Enoch family that was killed in an alleged murder-suicide last week.
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
Seven caskets in southern Utah: Murdered Enoch family laid to rest as community mourns
Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother were laid to rest after a funeral in La Verkin outside of Zion National Park in southern Utah. Police say Michael Haight shot and killed his family in their Enoch home.
890kdxu.com
Sad Day As Iconic BBQ Pit Stop Store Closing For Good This Weekend
Troy Poll said he's lost track at how many times someone has come into his store looking for a plate of BBQ. "I always tell them we don't sell BBQ, but we do sell the stuff so you can make great BBQ yourself," said Poll, who has owned the BBQ Pit Stop since its opening in April of 2020.
suunews.net
Multiple inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures expected in this week’s forecast
The winter storm that moved into the Cedar City area on Jan. 15 is expected to have a lasting impact on the local weather for the remainder of the week. According to AccuWeather, beginning on the night of Jan. 16, the daily high temperatures will drop below last week’s average of 40 degrees. The high temperatures for the week’s final days will be at or below freezing.
