27east.com
Southampton Fire Department’s First Latino Chief Is Sworn In
It hadn’t hit Emmanuel Escobar yet — that he’s the first Latino person elected chief of the Southampton Fire Department — on Friday, January 13, the day after his official... more. In the spring of 2025, DeeJay’s — the boutique clothing store on the south end...
27east.com
State’s ‘Future of LIPA’ Commission To Hold Public Hearing in Southampton Friday
The State Legislature’s LIPA Commission will hold a public hearing on Friday, January 20, at 11 a.m. at Southampton Town Hall. The commission, formally known as the Legislative Commission on... more. The Express News Group is to be commended for its consistent and informative coverage of climate change. Over...
Manhasset residents, officials say Hochul's housing plan will strain community resources
Residents and elected officials from Manhasset on Long Island's North Shore have expressed their opposition to Governor Kathy Hochul's proposal to increase the housing stock on the Island.
27east.com
Community Backbone
I would like to thank Alfie Callahan, former chief of the Southampton Village Fire Department, for his service to the Village of Southampton. Alfie has done an amazing job as chief and has set an example for all. During his time with the department, he earned Officer of the Year, as well as an honorable mention from the Firefighters Association of the State of New York for his heroic actions during a water rescue on Shinnecock Bay.
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
27east.com
Riverhead Man Charged In Flanders Assault
Francisco Hernandez-Urizar, 24, of Riverhead faces a felony assault charge following an incident in Flanders Saturday night. On January 14, at approximately 7:41 p.m., the Southampton Town Police Department Communications... more. In what amounted to a strong and forceful public rebuke, Southampton Village Trustee Roy Stevenson ... 13 Jan 2023...
27east.com
School News, January 19, Sag Harbor and East Hampton Town
Sag Harbor Students Explore Photography Techniques Sag Harbor Elementary students in the Photography Enrichment Club have been busy with hands-on learning using Canon Rebel cameras. The school’s art teacher, Lisa... more. College News Henry Brooks of Sag Harbor, who is attending the School of Business at ... 10 Jan...
27east.com
SagTown Collective Opens in Sag Harbor
You could say Shane Dyckman, the owner of SagTown Coffee in Sag Harbor, is a serial entrepreneur. Besides his well-known coffee shop, Dyckman owns Flying Point Surf School, has operated... more. East Hampton Girls Hoops Earns a Win The East Hampton girls basketball team defeated host Shelter Island, 32-19, on Friday....
Brazen Robbery: Mastic Woman Attacks Riverhead Store Clerk, Police Say
A 35-year-old woman was charged after police said she attacked a store clerk on Long Island while committing a robbery. Police received a report about the incident in Riverhead at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Officers responded to the 76 Gas Station,...
EXCLUSIVE: LI drivers ticketed for passing empty school buses in 'game of gotcha'
Most people would agree that a driver should get a ticket for passing a school bus with its stop arm out. But what if there are no children on board the bus?
27east.com
James P. Overton of Westhampton Beach Dies January 13
James P.“J.O.” Overton of Westhampton Beach died on January 13. He was 78. He was born January 7, 1945, in Riverhead, and grew up in Westhampton Beach. He graduated from... more. East Hampton Girls Hoops Earns a Win The East Hampton girls basketball team defeated host Shelter Island, 32-19,...
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Smithtown, NY
Smithtown is a small, charming town just a short train ride from Manhattan Island in Suffolk County, New York. This town on Long Island’s northern shores has been touted as one of the area’s best escapes for city dwellers who yearn for relaxation and recreation. You can enjoy...
Contractor Steals $80K Worth Of Designer Watches From Nassau County Homes, Police Say
A Long Island contractor is facing charges after allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer watches from customers’ homes. Javier Velez-Gomes, age 43, of Massapequa, was arrested Friday, Jan. 13, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Investigators said he was hired to install wallpaper at...
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Crash In Suffolk County
New update: LI Expressway Closure Details: Farmingville Woman Critically Injured In Fiery Holtsville CrashThis story has been updated.A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash.The closure, reported early Monday afternoon, Jan. 16, was on the westbound side in S…
27east.com
Boutique Clothing Store DeeJay’s Will Close After More Than 40 Years in Business in Southampton Village
In the spring of 2025, DeeJay’s — the boutique clothing store on the south end of Main Street in Southampton Village — would have celebrated 50 years in business. It... more. It hadn’t hit Emmanuel Escobar yet — that he’s the first Latino person elected chief ......
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store last month. Two people allegedly stole approximately $4,000 worth of electronics from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, on...
Armed bar fight in Islip ends with innocent bystander shot in neck: Police
Officials say a fight broke out and the gun discharged. A woman nearby was shot in the neck.
longisland.com
Police Report Multiple Arrests in Nassau County for Sale of Alcohol, Tobacco Products to Minors
Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
LI Expressway Closure Details: Farmingville Woman Critically Injured In Fiery Holtsville Crash
A woman was critically Injured in a fiery crash that caused the hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway on Monday, Jan. 16. It happened one the westbound side in Holtsville at approximately 12:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. The was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty approximately a...
