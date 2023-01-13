ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

27east.com

Southampton Fire Department’s First Latino Chief Is Sworn In

It hadn’t hit Emmanuel Escobar yet — that he’s the first Latino person elected chief of the Southampton Fire Department — on Friday, January 13, the day after his official... more. In the spring of 2025, DeeJay’s — the boutique clothing store on the south end...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Community Backbone

I would like to thank Alfie Callahan, former chief of the Southampton Village Fire Department, for his service to the Village of Southampton. Alfie has done an amazing job as chief and has set an example for all. During his time with the department, he earned Officer of the Year, as well as an honorable mention from the Firefighters Association of the State of New York for his heroic actions during a water rescue on Shinnecock Bay.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52

Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Riverhead Man Charged In Flanders Assault

Francisco Hernandez-Urizar, 24, of Riverhead faces a felony assault charge following an incident in Flanders Saturday night. On January 14, at approximately 7:41 p.m., the Southampton Town Police Department Communications... more. In what amounted to a strong and forceful public rebuke, Southampton Village Trustee Roy Stevenson ... 13 Jan 2023...
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

School News, January 19, Sag Harbor and East Hampton Town

Sag Harbor Students Explore Photography Techniques Sag Harbor Elementary students in the Photography Enrichment Club have been busy with hands-on learning using Canon Rebel cameras. The school’s art teacher, Lisa... more. College News Henry Brooks of Sag Harbor, who is attending the School of Business at ... 10 Jan...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

SagTown Collective Opens in Sag Harbor

You could say Shane Dyckman, the owner of SagTown Coffee in Sag Harbor, is a serial entrepreneur. Besides his well-known coffee shop, Dyckman owns Flying Point Surf School, has operated... more. East Hampton Girls Hoops Earns a Win The East Hampton girls basketball team defeated host Shelter Island, 32-19, on Friday....
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

James P. Overton of Westhampton Beach Dies January 13

James P.“J.O.” Overton of Westhampton Beach died on January 13. He was 78. He was born January 7, 1945, in Riverhead, and grew up in Westhampton Beach. He graduated from... more. East Hampton Girls Hoops Earns a Win The East Hampton girls basketball team defeated host Shelter Island, 32-19,...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Smithtown, NY

Smithtown is a small, charming town just a short train ride from Manhattan Island in Suffolk County, New York. This town on Long Island’s northern shores has been touted as one of the area’s best escapes for city dwellers who yearn for relaxation and recreation. You can enjoy...
SMITHTOWN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store last month. Two people allegedly stole approximately $4,000 worth of electronics from Lowe’s, located at 2796 Route 112, on...
MEDFORD, NY
longisland.com

Police Report Multiple Arrests in Nassau County for Sale of Alcohol, Tobacco Products to Minors

Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

