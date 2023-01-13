I would like to thank Alfie Callahan, former chief of the Southampton Village Fire Department, for his service to the Village of Southampton. Alfie has done an amazing job as chief and has set an example for all. During his time with the department, he earned Officer of the Year, as well as an honorable mention from the Firefighters Association of the State of New York for his heroic actions during a water rescue on Shinnecock Bay.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO