NBC 29 News
Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area. The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing project receives $4.5M grant, plan could deliver 3K jobs in city
The City of Staunton received a $4,555,000 development grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for Staunton Crossing. The 300-acre property is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 250 and Interstate 81 – just three miles from downtown Staunton. The property includes the Old Western State Hospital and the plan includes the potential of additional parcels along Frontier Drive. In 2021, a number of buildings on the property were torn down to prepare for the future.
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Out-of-touch politicians and Albemarle’s foolish plastic bag tax
Full disclosure: I am not a scientist, a doctor, expert, or politician. For those who have blind faith in ‘authorities’ such as those, you can stop reading now. I reside in the slice of the pie that does not have the ability to sign ideas into law. While I try my best to voice my concerns to those that do, at the end of the day I have to obey like a good little serf. I often have dreams of being one of the ‘rulemakers’, but they are frequently dashed as I am not an accomplished pontificator of political topics, and easily get talked down (or over) by those with a ‘vast knowledge’ of a particular subject.
NBC 29 News
Almost half of Charlottesville voters will have a new polling site this year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you live in Charlottesville the next time you vote, it might not be at your usual polling place. On Tuesday evening Charlottesville City Council got a look at what could be the new precinct map. “This entailed really restructuring all the precincts because these two...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeing a drop in vacancies at shopping centers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is seeing a decrease in vacancies at six shopping centers. This represents a 2.5% drop, according to a new report from the Charlottesville Office of Economic Development. Business Development Manager George Sandridge says this is good after the coronavirus pandemic created a lot of openings.
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices falling in state
Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
NBC 29 News
The need for foster families continues in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In September 2022 the Children’s Services of Virginia (CSV) had its highest number of referrals for foster kids in its 30 years as an agency. In 2023, the need for foster parents still stands. CSV receives those referrals from Fredericksburg, Winchester, Harrisonburg and sometimes beyond...
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
NBC 29 News
Family of missing Charlottesville man seeks help from community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The family of a Charlottesville man who has been missing for more than six months is asking the community for help. John Milton Harris III was last seen on July 1, 2022. Harris is 60-years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say that...
Augusta Free Press
The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page
Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
NBC 29 News
Hundreds turn out for robotics tournament at Albemarle High School
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle High School hosted a robotics tournament Sunday, January 15. More than 40 teams from Virginia and Maryland participated in the event, bringing hundreds to AHS to compete and support each other. Teams were scored based on the robots putting cups on different poles. Do...
NBC 29 News
More kids accidentally eating marijuana edibles, Blue Ridge Poison Center reports
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Young children are accidentally consuming cannabis edibles at higher rates than ever before, according to a new study. The Blue Ridge Poison Center reports its calls tripled in 2022, in comparison to 2021. The center says it received 77 calls last year for kids unintentionally getting...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One dead as vehicle strikes two pedestrians in Albemarle County
A vehicle struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road on Friday night, killing one, according to Albemarle County Police. The other pedestrian was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment as a result of the 6:48 p.m. accident. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly cooperating...
NBC 29 News
Woodbrook Elementary School holds walk, fundraiser on MLK Day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - From speakers, singers, educators, to walks to fundraise, people across central Virginia are celebrating Martin Luther King Day in a a variety of ways. “What it is is that it involves the entire community. You can come as you are and people are comfortable. We get...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville barbers offering kids safe space to talk
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit focused on mentoring young African-American boys has partnered with the House of Cuts Barber Studio in Charlottesville to offer comfort for those worried about violence in the area. After seeing kids involved in shootings in the Charlottesville area, 100 Black Men of Central Virginia...
NBC 29 News
Wildlife Center of Virginia holding birthday party for black bears
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Wildlife Center of Virginia is hosting a Black Bear Birthday Party for its five growing cubs. “During 2022, we admitted a total of five bear cubs: four males and one female. They were rescued from different areas of the state, under a variety of circumstances. Some were separated from their mothers, some were orphaned, some were physically injured in some critical way,” Alex Wehrung said Tuesday, January 17.
wina.com
Six puppies left out in the cold in Louisa County
Six puppies left out in the cold in Louisa County
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
