The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area
When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?
If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
Living Art Tattoo In Duluth Announces New Woodland Location
Back in October of 2022, Living Art Tattoo Studio in Duluth announced it was closing their Canal Park location to scale back and be an appointment-only private tattoo shop. This was a major bummer for Twin Ports area tattoo lovers as they have a lot of loyal followers, and many weren't sure when a new location would open.
Is It Cheaper To Fly Out Of Duluth Or Minneapolis?
I know it's a long time ago now, but I remember flying out of Duluth prior to 9/11 and it was a very similar price to flying out of Minneapolis. After that tragic day, prices for out of the Twin Ports seemed to jump up significantly. I fly on commercial...
Race Week Events Announced For 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Minnesota
It's that time of year once again for a fantastic Northland tradition! The 39th Running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is about to get underway and before the race even begins, everyone is invited to have fun at a series of related events. The 2023 John Beargrease Sled...
Duluth Plans Snow Removal Along Rerouted MNDOT Interchange Work Near 3rd Street, North 19th + 20th Avenues West
One of the routes that's taken rerouted traffic from the Twin Ports Interchange project will see some snow removal effort from the City of Duluth this week. The city is alerting the general public about their intention to perform snow removal efforts over a two day period - Wednesday, January 18 and Thursday, January 19 on portions of the streets along Piedmont Avenue above the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Why 2023 Is The Year Of Checking This Off My Duluth Bucket List
It doesn't matter if you are a Duluth native or not. Chances are you know about Grandma's Marathon no matter where you are from, as it is one of the biggest races there is, with people coming from all over the world to take part and spectate. I moved to...
Duluthian Harry Welty Unveils His Latest Winter Snow Sculpture – One With A Message
It would not truly be winter in Duluth without a new snow sculpture from Harry Welty who lives in a prime location for all to see his latest artwork. His home is on the corner of 21st Avenue East and 4th Street, so you need to look fast if you are driving up the hill, or turn down 4th street to get a better look.
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
Two Superior Schools Score Poorly In Wisconsin Public Education Report
Just as they hand out report cards to the students attending them, Wisconsin schools receive an annual "grade" from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The latest batch of scoring was just released - offering insight into the 2021-2022 school year. Included on the list was the variety of elementary, middle, and high schools in Douglas County.
How Normal Is Rain In January For Duluth?
It has been a very odd January thus far in terms of the weather in the Twin Ports and that was really evident this week as we saw rain falling for most of the afternoon. I wasn't complaining that it wasn't snow but it was definitely odd. The rain wasn't...
Don’t Miss The 2023 Duluth Father Daughter Ball
The annual Father Daughter Ball in Duluth is technically two separate events usually happening in January and February of each year. Having been to a few of them with my daughter who is now 11, I can tell you that attending either of the nights is a fun time all around.
Is It Just Me, Or Does This Duluth Radio Personality Sound Just Like The Lead FOX Football Analyst?
A couple of weeks ago watching a Minnesota Vikings game on TV, I had a thought about one of the lead broadcasters on the FOX team doing the game that day. The thought: "Boy, that guy's voice sounds an awful lot like someone else I know". The broadcaster in question...
