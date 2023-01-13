ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

Wanted fugitive in alleged Christmas Day assault with a knife arrested in Wells, Maine

By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

WELLS, Maine — Authorities arrested an alleged violent fugitive in Wells on Thursday, who was wanted for allegedly committing a domestic assault with a knife on Christmas Day.

Michael Scott, 41, of Wells, was apprehended without incident at an address in Wells, according to the U.S. Marshals Service’s Maine Violent Offender Task Force . He is charged with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence assault as a result of an incident that allegedly occurred in Biddeford on Dec. 25.

The Biddeford Police Department had been looking for Scott since a warrant had been issued for his arrest on Dec. 27. At one point during their investigation, authorities were able to determine that Scott likely was still in southern Maine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wSqf_0kE6rpPY00

On Friday, Scott made his first appearance at Biddeford District Court. Appearing on Zoom, the online videoconferencing platform, Scott could be seen at York County Jail, appearing in an orange clothes, swaying back and forth in his seat and occasionally bowing his head.

Justice Matthew Tice read the felony charges against Scott. The one for elevated aggravated assault is a Class A crime that could carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison if Scott is convicted. The domestic-violence charge is a Class B matter that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison upon conviction. Both charges also carry potential fines and probation.

Other holiday attacks: Wells, Maine, man charged in New Year's Eve machete attack faces federal charges

Scott is accused of “engaging in a course of conduct that manifested in a depraved indifference to the value of human life” and resulted in “serious bodily injury” for the victim, Tice noted. The incident involved a knife used against a family member or a household member, he added.

Tice described the two charges as “serious” and said the next step is for a grand jury to review them.

Scott has a previous conviction on a domestic-violence charge, Tice said, adding that he was the one who had sentenced Scott in the matter.

Lawsuit: Who assaulted whom at Angelina's in Ogunquit?

Scott told Tice that he understood the charges against him. He asked for a court-appointed attorney, and was assigned one: David Mooney, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

As the court’s “lawyer for the day,” attorney James Gioia represented Scott during his appearance on Friday. Assistant District Attorney Mark Squires represented the state of Maine.

Gioia said he told Scott it would be in his best interest to reserve argument on bail, in order to allow his lawyer, Mooney an opportunity to put together a comprehensive one to present to the court.

Scott is being held at the York County Jail on $250,000 cash bail. Under conditions, he is not allowed to use or possess weapons, including firearms, and will be subject to random searches and testing. He cannot leave Maine and also is not to have contact with two particular individuals.

Scott is slated to appear in court next on April 26.

In addition to the U.S. Marshals task force, Homeland Security Investigations and the Biddeford and Wells police departments all worked together on the case.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Wanted fugitive in alleged Christmas Day assault with a knife arrested in Wells, Maine

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boothbayregister.com

UPDATE: Search still on for missing Boothbay man

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, age 60, who was last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road, Boothbay. Following up on a citizen’s tip, the Sheriff’s Office searched another area...
BOOTHBAY, ME
police1.com

Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings

LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Two Maine Men Seriously Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

Two Maine men were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Peru, Maine. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of one of the vehicles in the accident, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy from Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland sustained serious injuries. Three...
PERU, ME
truecountry935.com

Auburn Drug Raid Leads to 4 Arrests

Four men are facing drug trafficking charges after Auburn police raided a Lake Auburn Avenue home and reportedly found meth, crack, fentanyl and cash. Arrested were Dwayne McDowell, 50, of Auburn, Darnel Andre, 26, of Rockland, Jaden Andre, 19, of Rockland, Gary Pleau, 58, of Auburn.
AUBURN, ME
newportdispatch.com

Rochester, NH man charged with murder

ROCHESTER — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for the murder of a man in Berwick, Maine on Thursday. Authorities were called to a home where they found 37-year-old Mark Forest shot in the head. Forest was transported to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire where he...
ROCHESTER, NH
WPFO

Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree

MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
nbcboston.com

Maine's $1.35B Mega Millions Jackpot Mystery: What We Know (and Don't)

The small town of Lebanon, Maine, just made someone a billionaire. Now the question is: who is it?. No one had ever won the Mega Millions with a ticket bought in Maine until this Friday, the 13th, with a ticket worth $1.35 billion. Maine is not one of the states that lets winners stay anonymous, so if someone claims the ticket, their name will come out.
LEBANON, ME
whdh.com

19-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in NH crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
CONCORD, NH
pureoldies1055.com

Maine AG: Use of deadly force against teenager was justified

Maine’s Attorney General says the fatal shooting of a teenager by a deputy at a dollar store in 2019 was justified. 16-year-old Christopher Camacho was seen on surveillance video walking into the Dollar General in Limerick in December 2019 holding a machete and pointing a gun at the cashier, which later turned out to be a revolver-style pellet gun.
LIMERICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Berwick police respond to shooting

BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m. In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of...
BERWICK, ME
Z107.3

This Is Now The Most Famous Convenience Store In Maine

The Hometown Gas & Grill has now reached legendary status after selling that prized Mega Millions ticket!. Lebanon, Maine, is a small town of about 6,500 people in York County, that is currently enjoying 15 very big minutes of fame. Unless you have been living under a rock since Friday,...
LEBANON, ME
WMUR.com

Man found dead after SWAT team called to report of armed person in Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — A man was found dead inside a Hudson home Monday morning after police were called about an armed person barricaded inside. Police said they were called just before 7 a.m. by a family member inside the home on Timothy Lane. The man was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
HUDSON, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy