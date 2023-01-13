Wanted fugitive in alleged Christmas Day assault with a knife arrested in Wells, Maine

WELLS, Maine — Authorities arrested an alleged violent fugitive in Wells on Thursday, who was wanted for allegedly committing a domestic assault with a knife on Christmas Day.

Michael Scott, 41, of Wells, was apprehended without incident at an address in Wells, according to the U.S. Marshals Service’s Maine Violent Offender Task Force . He is charged with elevated aggravated assault and aggravated domestic violence assault as a result of an incident that allegedly occurred in Biddeford on Dec. 25.

The Biddeford Police Department had been looking for Scott since a warrant had been issued for his arrest on Dec. 27. At one point during their investigation, authorities were able to determine that Scott likely was still in southern Maine.

On Friday, Scott made his first appearance at Biddeford District Court. Appearing on Zoom, the online videoconferencing platform, Scott could be seen at York County Jail, appearing in an orange clothes, swaying back and forth in his seat and occasionally bowing his head.

Justice Matthew Tice read the felony charges against Scott. The one for elevated aggravated assault is a Class A crime that could carry a sentence of up to 30 years in prison if Scott is convicted. The domestic-violence charge is a Class B matter that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison upon conviction. Both charges also carry potential fines and probation.

Scott is accused of “engaging in a course of conduct that manifested in a depraved indifference to the value of human life” and resulted in “serious bodily injury” for the victim, Tice noted. The incident involved a knife used against a family member or a household member, he added.

Tice described the two charges as “serious” and said the next step is for a grand jury to review them.

Scott has a previous conviction on a domestic-violence charge, Tice said, adding that he was the one who had sentenced Scott in the matter.

Scott told Tice that he understood the charges against him. He asked for a court-appointed attorney, and was assigned one: David Mooney, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

As the court’s “lawyer for the day,” attorney James Gioia represented Scott during his appearance on Friday. Assistant District Attorney Mark Squires represented the state of Maine.

Gioia said he told Scott it would be in his best interest to reserve argument on bail, in order to allow his lawyer, Mooney an opportunity to put together a comprehensive one to present to the court.

Scott is being held at the York County Jail on $250,000 cash bail. Under conditions, he is not allowed to use or possess weapons, including firearms, and will be subject to random searches and testing. He cannot leave Maine and also is not to have contact with two particular individuals.

Scott is slated to appear in court next on April 26.

In addition to the U.S. Marshals task force, Homeland Security Investigations and the Biddeford and Wells police departments all worked together on the case.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Wanted fugitive in alleged Christmas Day assault with a knife arrested in Wells, Maine