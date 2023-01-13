Read full article on original website
Warmest winter on record: Are you old enough to remember?
We are moving through a warm winter to this point in Youngstown, Ohio. The average temperature is close to 34°F through the middle of January. The numbers in this article are calculated based on meteorological winter at Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. Meteorological winter is December through February. Are we in...
Skaters enjoy final days of local ice rink
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The ice rink at the Southern Park Mall is beginning to melt as people took advantage of one of the last days for skating. A group of Girl Scouts from Troop 80080 in Columbiana enjoyed the beautiful sunny day on the rink. The girls said they love to skate with their friends and laugh. Falling is even part of the fun!
Popular eatery bringing back dine-in option
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular eatery is about to re-open its dining room after months of trouble attracting enough staff. Management with The Elmton posted a message on social media indicating it will be opening up its dining area next Tuesday. The popular restaurant suffered through COVID and...
Eastwood Mall celebrates Hickory’s state championship golf team
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A championship honor for a local championship team. On Monday, the Eastwood Mall celebrated the Hickory golf team for winning a state championship. It was the second consecutive title for the Hornets. The team won its first tournament of the season by 36 strokes and...
Avoid a double dog license fee
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — If you have a dog, don’t get your dog license registration deadlines and fees mixed up. Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties are different. That’s advice from county leaders who say that you will be charged double if you are late. The deadline in...
Polka music is back on WKTL’s airwaves
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Every Saturday since the early 1960s, WKTL has broadcast cultural music from sunup until sundown out of Struthers High School. Over the past few weeks, you might have missed that music after their soundboard broke. But this past Saturday, those stacks of CDs and records made their return — everything from big bands to Latino to Slovenian polka hit the airwaves.
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Local auto dealer adapting to rising prices
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple national reports suggest that used car prices have come down, with an average decrease of $1,600 — but one used car dealership in Lisbon is seeing prices go up. JMullen Motors houses two lots of used cars, all of different makes and models....
Community raises $5K for local man with cancer
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A fundraiser at a local brewery helped to raise over $5,000 for a man battling cancer. Friends say Ricky Morrison is one of the nicest people you could meet. Morrison is 46 years old and this is his second battle against cancer. Morrison says he...
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
Police locate box truck that crashed into pharmacy Monday
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Liberty Police confirm they have located the stolen red box truck that crashed into the drive-through overhang at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Monday morning. Capt. Ray Buhala tells First News the truck was located on the South Side of Youngstown. Detectives are now...
St. Patrick’s Hubbard church fire: 2 years later
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Wednesday marks two years since St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard was heavily damaged by a fire. Smoke was seen pouring from the roof and back side of the building. Parishioners showed up, in shock at what was happening. The Ohio State Fire Marshal ruled the cause as “undetermined.”
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was hurt in a shooting Sunday night. At last check on Monday, the 26-year-old woman was in stable condition at the hospital. It happened right before 11 p.m. on Hazelwood Avenue, right between Mahoning and Oakwood avenues on...
Columbiana Co. family deals with aftermath of losing home, pets in fire
FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A family lost almost everything — including beloved pets — in a fire on Friday. Now, they’re dealing with the aftermath. “I could see the fire trucks from miles away,” said Cherie Ashby. Cherie rushed to her kids’ house on...
One involved in rollover crash in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was involved in a rollover crash on the North side of Youngstown Monday morning. It happened at the intersection of Logan and Saranac avenues around 3 a.m., according to Youngstown police. When police arrived on scene, there was an SUV on its side...
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Kylearia Michelle Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kylearia Michelle Day was born on May 14, 2003 and transitioned this earthly life Thursday, January 5, 2023. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Kimberly Hughey and Leartis Day, Jr. She simultaneously graduated from YREC with honors and Youngstown State University with an Associate...
Live camera shows Chardon getting hit with heavy snowfall early Friday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chardon was living up to its name as the “heart of the snow belt” early Friday morning. A web camera of Chardon Square provided by Geauga TV showed the Geauga County city was getting hit by an intense squall at about 3:15 a.m. and that roads were quickly getting a significant coating.
Reward offered in Columbiana County arsons
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A $5,000 reward is being offered in two Columbiana County arson investigations. Investigators say the fires happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at two locations. One was a vacant pole barn fire on Myers Road and the other at a vacant nursing home on Apollo Road.
Last remaining banks to close in local borough
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in the borough. Within 18 months, there have been several bank closures in Mercer. In November of 2021, Citizens Bank closed its branch. As of last January 13, Huntington Bank also closed its doors. Then in April, PNC tells First News that its branch in Mercer will join the closures.
