Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Ny Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny Leaving Syracuse.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
Mannsville man dies in deadly UTV accident in Oswego County
RICHLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Mannsville, N.Y. has died after a deadly UTV rollover accident near Bishop Road in the town of Richland in Oswego County on Monday, January 16. The man, 60-year-old James R. Potter was backing his UTV on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when […]
syracuse.com
60-year-old man killed in UTV rollover crash in Oswego County
Oswego, N.Y. – A 60-year-old man from Mannsville was killed Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover accident in Oswego County, according to state police. James R. Potter was taken to Upstate University Hospital after the crash near Bishop Road in Richland. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to New York State Police.
cnycentral.com
Man, 60, killed after UTV pins him underneath following roll-over in Oswego County
RICHLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police responded to a UTV rollover crash on Monday evening in the town of Richland, Oswego County. The crash occurred shortly after 5:00 p.m. near Bishop Road, troopers said. James Potter, 60, of Mannsville, Jefferson County was backing his UTV on an off-road...
WKTV
Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneonta Police update information about body found in Neahwa Park
ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneonta Police have released information regarding a body that was found in Neahwa Park this past Saturday. Police say that they were called to Neahwa Park shortly before 9:00PM Saturday, January 14th. Police, along with the Oneonta Fire Department, found a 35 year old man who was unresponsive. Otsego County Coroner Terry Knapp pronounced the man deceased.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash
RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.
Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
Crash shuts down miles of northbound lanes of I-81 near Central Square
Central Square, N.Y. — All northbound lanes on Interstate 81 near Central Square are closed Tuesday for a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:55 p.m. The lane closure extends for about 4.5 miles down to Brewerton at the Bartell Road on-ramp.
WKTV
Suspect in fatal shooting outside Utica apartment complex charged with murder
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman, who was shot and killed outside of the Adrean Terrace Apartments on Armory Drive on Dec. 15. Freeman was shot multiple times and died from his injuries at the hospital. Following an investigation,...
WKTV
New York Mills schools placed on lockout Tuesday after man tried to enter building
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York Mills Union Free School District went into a lockout after a man tried to enter the building Tuesday morning. School officials say they know who the man is but he has no connection to the school. Police say it is believed to be a homeless man named Jonathan Becker.
cnycentral.com
James Street car crash closes several intersections Sunday evening
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Several blocks of James Street were closed in the city of Syracuse after a car crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15th. James Street was closed from North Townsend Street to North McBride Street while first responders are at the scene.
WKTV
New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says. Torres-Ortiz was taken […]
Missing Herkimer County man found deceased
A man reported missing out of Herkimer County was found dead, police said.
WRGB
Fulton County man facing aggravated unlicensed operation, other charges after crash
FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Fulton County man faces multiple charges after a crash last month in Ephratah. On Dec. 16, shortly before 4 p.m., Fulton County sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Mud Road for a vehicle in a snowbank, with the driver slumped over the wheel.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road
A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
Helicopter used to help find man out in the cold in woods in town of Onondaga
Onondaga, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter helped find a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he went missing in woods Sunday night in the town of Onondaga, authorities say. State police responded to a call on Wright Road around 8:30 p.m. after a person...
Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica
UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Red Lobster on Erie Blvd closed
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. If you frequented the Red Lobster on Erie Boulevard E near Thompson Road, you’ll need to find a new spot to get your seafood fix. The company confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that this location closed on January 9th. Several...
newyorkupstate.com
This Central NY county is among the top 10 for most car crash deaths in state
Oswego County, north of Syracuse, is among the 10 New York counties with the most car crash deaths in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. The county ranked No. 7 on the statewide list with 15.3 crash deaths per 100,000 people. Stacker used data from the Fatality...
Comments / 0