New Hartford, NY

syracuse.com

60-year-old man killed in UTV rollover crash in Oswego County

Oswego, N.Y. – A 60-year-old man from Mannsville was killed Monday afternoon in a UTV rollover accident in Oswego County, according to state police. James R. Potter was taken to Upstate University Hospital after the crash near Bishop Road in Richland. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to New York State Police.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica man facing drug possession charges after crashing into bridge while fleeing from police

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man was found with suspected crack cocaine after crashing his vehicle during a police chase Monday night. According to police, officers were patrolling an area known for drug activity when they observed what appeared to be a drug deal around 8 p.m. Officers also witnessed traffic violations from the vehicle involved and tried to stop the driver on Schuyler Street. The driver failed to comply and sped away. The officers pursued the driver for several blocks, but ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneonta Police update information about body found in Neahwa Park

ONEONTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneonta Police have released information regarding a body that was found in Neahwa Park this past Saturday. Police say that they were called to Neahwa Park shortly before 9:00PM Saturday, January 14th. Police, along with the Oneonta Fire Department, found a 35 year old man who was unresponsive. Otsego County Coroner Terry Knapp pronounced the man deceased.
ONEONTA, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County man killed in UTV crash

RICHLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Mannsville man is dead after a UTV rolled on top of him in Oswego County Monday. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. on an off-road trail near Bishop Road in the town of Richland when 60-year-old James Potter backed the UTV into a tree. The machine rolled over and pinned Potter underneath.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

James Street car crash closes several intersections Sunday evening

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Several blocks of James Street were closed in the city of Syracuse after a car crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15th. James Street was closed from North Townsend Street to North McBride Street while first responders are at the scene.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

New Hartford police vehicle damaged in Burrstone Road crash that injured 2

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Two people were injured and three vehicles were damaged, including a police car, during a crash on Burrstone Road in New Hartford Friday morning. New Hartford police say 37-year-old Angel Cihocki, of Boonville, was driving a truck westbound through the intersection with French Road and ran a red light, hitting a Kia driven by Gery Kochan, 63, of Utica.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County man chokes and leaves victim behind on a road

A Cortland County man was arrested last week after he allegedly choked and “engaged in a physical altercation” with a victim, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Allen Osborn, 23 of Freetown, allegedly stole a cell phone out of the victim’s...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica

UTICA, NY – A suspect who has exhibited a pattern of home invasion and sexual assault remains on the loose in Utica. Now police are advising the public to lock and secure their homes. A 15-year-old girl was being raped by an adult male home invasion and robbery suspect was able to free herself and escape her attacker on Saturday. Police in Utica reported the incident at 6:55 pm on South Street. “A 15-year-old female had entered her residence to retrieve some items when she encountered a male inside a bedroom,” the Utica Police Department said. “Upon seeing her the The post Police say lock your doors as a serial home invader, rapist at large in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Red Lobster on Erie Blvd closed

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. If you frequented the Red Lobster on Erie Boulevard E near Thompson Road, you’ll need to find a new spot to get your seafood fix. The company confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that this location closed on January 9th. Several...
LIVERPOOL, NY

