Hendrick Health extends contract with Blue Cross, Blue Shield as negotiations continue

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health System has extended their current contract with Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Texas as negotiations continue.

Previously, Hendrick Health was set to go out of network for BCBSTX customers February 1 due to a dispute over their contract and prices.

Friday afternoon, Hendrick Health provided the following statement outlining the extension:

Hendrick Health remains committed to providing our patients with the highest level of care available to the communities we serve. As part of this commitment, Hendrick has agreed to extend the current contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) beyond the January 31, 2023 date previously shared. Patients with BCBSTX insurance should keep scheduled appointments with Hendrick Health. We remain hopeful that a long-term resolution with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas can be announced soon to ensure our patients will continue to have in-network access to care at Hendrick Health.

Thousands of BCBSTX customers, employed with private businesses, local school districts, and even the City, have been waiting to see what would happen with their health care coverage as a result of this ongoing dispute.

Hendrick Health System is now the only hospital in Abilene after merging with Abilene Regional Medical Center in 2020.

Click here to read more about the legislation that paved the way for this merger to happen.

