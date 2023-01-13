Read full article on original website
Related
Kennewick PD Catches Lurking Thief with 45 Pieces of Mail
Kennewick Police Alerted to Suspicious Circumstances. This morning (1/18/23) Kennewick police were alerted by reports of a male involving suspicious circumstances on 3rd Avenue. The Kennewick Police Facebook post says police were told a man was taking mail from many different boxes in the neighborhood. The Kennewick police arrived at the scene on the 4100 block of 3rd Street in Kennewick and observed the man described in the report up to no good.
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run
Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
Southbound 395 Blocked by Broken Truck in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Southbound US Highway 395 was blocked for about an hour after a big-rig semi truck broke down at the intersection of the highway and West 7th Avenue in Kennewick Tuesday morning around 9:15am. The Washington State Patrol says the truck could not move on it's own, so authorities had to call for a heavy duty tow. Traffic was backed up due to the intersection being blocked, though some drivers were able to get around the obstruction by entering a bicycle shop parking lot. They then were able to drive past the stopped truck.
DUI Accident at Same Richland Pole Where 3 Died One Year Ago
Another late-night DUI crash happened this weekend in Richland Washington at the same pole where 3 people died almost a year ago. Dejavu in Richland Washington with DUI Crash on G-Way and Jadwin. Early Sunday morning (1/15/23) Richland Police got reports of an accident on George Washington Way in Richland...
Richland Based Laboratory’s Technology Could Keep Your Shoes On at Airports (& TSA’s Hands to Themselves)
For most travelers, flying is a stressful time. Sure, it's exciting once you're actually in the air, looking at jigsaw patches of crops and other terrains. It's just that the lead-up to actually boarding the plane is one messy pain in the neck. Richland-based laboratory PNNL has invented a new...
Pot Shops in Pasco Getting Closer to Reality
The Pasco City Council moved their weekly meeting to Tuesday this week, from Monday, to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. It was one more day those who support and oppose lifting the recreational marijuana moratorium in the City limit had to wait to share their thoughts. Recreational marijuana...
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Clover Island Boat Launch Reopens
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Port of Kennewick has announced they are reopening the Clover Island boat launch as of today, Friday. The Port's Deputy CEO Tana Bader-Iglima telling Newsradio 610 KONA they had gotten the go ahead from the state Department of Ecology to reopen the boat launch, after a devastating fire caused massive damage to the launch, boathouses along the Marina and two boats, which sank, back on December 7, 2022.
Why Would Anyone Want to Visit Washtucna? Here are 5 Whys…
Have you ever heard of Washtucna? Why would you want to visit?. Washtucna is a small town in Adams County named after a Palouse Native American chief. It's located 17 miles away from Palouse Falls. called the town of Washtucna and chatted with Teresa. She filled me in on an awesome roadside attraction, That NW Bus.
Did Size Matter When It Came to Prosser’s Kellen Moore NFL Career?
The Dallas Cowboys have had plenty of quarterbacks in the team’s history, but one that stands out is Prosser's Kellen Moore. He's a local Washington kid that's done amazing things in the National Football League. Despite his small stature - he stands just 6'0" tall - he was able...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0