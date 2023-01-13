Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
A Call to Action for San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
San Diego utility company offers customers up to $400 to pay gas and electric billsBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Evening Vigil Held at Lake Elsinore Station for Slain Deputy
At least 150 people crowded the front of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lake Elsinore Station Tuesday evening for a vigil for slain Deputy Darnell Calhoun. “In the back of our minds we know that we might not go home,” Sheriff Chad Bianco said. ” It takes a special kind of person to be able to come to work everyday knowing that you could sacrifice your life for someone else and leave your family behind. Darnell was that kind of man who came to work to protect people.”
mynewsla.com
Police Announce Arrest in Death of Woman at Street Takeover
A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day was arrested in New Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, 28, of Orange County, was arrested near Albuquerque, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chappel-Young is believed to have...
mynewsla.com
LA Sees Record Rainfall, With More On The Way
More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot. Downtown...
mynewsla.com
Man, 30, Killed in San Juan Capistrano Assault
A 30-year-old man died after suffering traumatic injuries in an assault in San Juan Capistrano, authorities said Sunday. Police responded to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival. No description was available.
mynewsla.com
Swift Water Rescue Mounted After Man Heard Shouting for Help in MoVal Channel
A man heard shouting for help inside a storm channel in Moreno Valley where water was flowing at a fast clip could not be found Monday following an extensive ground and air search. The swift water rescue was mounted about 10:25 a.m., initially in the area of Indian Street and...
mynewsla.com
Banning Man Accused of Killing Two, Wounding One Due in Court Wednesday
A 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Dec. 30 following...
mynewsla.com
Irvine Man, 24, Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Father to Death
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 69-year-old father in the Irvine home they share, authorities said Sunday. The death occurred on Windwood in the Woodbridge community, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department. Bruce Shipper failed to show up...
mynewsla.com
Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified
Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
mynewsla.com
Suspected Coachella Valley Serial Burglar To Stand Trial On Burglary Charges
A suspected serial burglar accused of residential break-ins in two Coachella Valley cities must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Tuesday. Teddy Kaiser Hartwell, 37, of Palm Springs, faces seven felony counts — six of burglary and one of receiving stolen property, according to court records. Charges had been dismissed but were immediately re-filed in his case on Jan. 3. It was not immediately clear why the charges needed to be re-filed.
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested After Newport Beach Residential Burglary
Two residential burglary suspects were arrested Monday in Newport Beach. Police received a call regarding a residential burglary in the area of Pelican Point Drive and Shoreline, between Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean, at around 7:20 p.m. Monday. “The suspects fled from the home, but officers were able to...
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Man Accused of Murder, DUI in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
Charges are expected Wednesday against a Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Cook Street, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Don Olson.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Throwing Dog Away to be Arraigned on Other Charges
A 30-year-old man accused of hurling his dog over a razor-wire security fence at a cell phone tower in Winchester and abandoning him was slated to be arraigned Tuesday on unrelated charges of driving under the influence, while prosecutors continue to review the animal cruelty allegations. Robert Arturo Ruiz Jr....
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Girlfriend in Stanton
A man was in arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to the 10000 block...
mynewsla.com
Three Fatally Injured in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured Monday when a 21-year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle. Alexia Rodriguez, 21, of El Cajon allegedly caused the deadly wreck about 4 a.m. on the southbound I-215 connector to...
mynewsla.com
Rocks Roll onto Highway 74 near Mountain Center Following Heavy Rains
A rock slide snarled traffic Monday on Highway 74 between Mountain Center and Hemet. The hazard was reported about 10:30 a.m. roughly two miles west of Mountain Center, south of Coldwater Creek, near McGaugh Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said officers and Caltrans crews were en...
Comments / 0