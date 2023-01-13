NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins: Kathy Hochul ‘pretty clear’ on tax hikes this year

She read her lips: No new taxes!

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) downplayed the possibility of raising taxes on the wealthy this year considering how Gov. Kathy Hochul had already drawn a red line around the issue.

“There’s always going to be a segment of the Legislature who is looking [to increase taxes]. I think the governor made it pretty clear that this is not an argument that she is entertaining this year,” Stewart-Cousins told WCNY Friday.

Hochul said in her Tuesday State of the State address that the risk of an economic recession was too great “to be raising income taxes this year” despite projected future deficits following the passage of a record-high $220 billion budget last year.

But Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie left the door open to pushing for tax hikes when asked by reporters about his stance on the matter ahead of the April 1 state budget deadline and the release of Hochul’s proposed budget language later this month.

“This is like the preseason of the budget negotiations when the governor puts out the State of the State,” Heastie, whose Democratic supermajority has traditionally pushed harder than the state Senate for tax hikes on the wealthy.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says the governor has made it “pretty clear” she will oppose any tax increases in budget talks. AP

“She will introduce a budget, and then I’ll have the conversation with the members and see where we go,” Heastie said of where his conference will land this year.

Some fiscal experts warn that raising taxes on the wealthy could be counterproductive if high-earners then move to other states considering New York’s outsized dependance on raising money from a small group of ultra-affluent people.

But progressives say skinning the well-off could help the poor and middle class New Yorkers cope with rising costs and economic uncertainty.

The Democratic state Senate supermajority this year leans further left this year following the election of new progressives and democratic socialists alongside reelection defeats and retirements among relatively moderate suburban legislators.

Far left groups are pushing for taxes to be raised, despite Hochul’s declaration. Getty Images

But Stewart-Cousins suggested Friday she saw no need to raise taxes as long as certain types of social spending was not cut.

This includes billions of dollars in additional school funding that Hochul agreed last year to send to public schools after years of fights between the Legislature and ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“We will always have a debate about priorities,” the Yonkers powerbroker said.

“We will always have a debate about how to fund them, but again, I am glad that we are not debating about the need for us to keep our commitments as it relates to education, as it relates to childcare, as it relates to universal pre-K and other kinds of education-oriented thing,” she added.

Hochul said in her State of the State address that income tax increases are a bad idea amid worries of an economic recession. AP

Others on the political left are hardly giving up efforts to boost taxes despite what Stewart-Cousins says about gubernatorial resistance to the idea.

“Not if we have anything to say on the matter,” reads a Friday tweet from the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America in response to her comments to WCNY.

Senate Democrats are embroiled in a growing fight with Hochul over centrist Judge Hector LaSalle, her controversial nomination to lead the state’s highest court.

The stage is also set for a show down between the governor and progressives over potential changes to state bail laws amid rising crime.

But Stewart-Cousins had some sweet words for the embattled governor while answering a question in the interview recorded Thursday afternoon about whether the Hochul administration could “walk and chew gum” on sour topics like taxes and LaSalle.

“I would describe it as cordial, good, professional,” she said of her relationship with Hochul.