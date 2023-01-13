Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit comes to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center Thursday

Florida native Chase Padgett debuted his signature one-man show, 6 Guitars, in 2010 and has since toured it through multiple cities and countries and received countless awards. In the show Padgett alternates between six characters — a 20-year-old lead guitarist for the heavy-metal band Dragon Toads of Fury, a nauseatingly sweet folk singer, a Mexican classical guitarist, the leader of the “Beer Barrel” country band, a pretentious but ferociously intellectual modern-jazz virtuoso and an 87-year-old Black blues player from Mississippi — embodying each one with astonishing precision and intermingling their reflections on life with songs (both standards and originals) appropriate to each personality. This revival at the Ren adds a full band to what has previously been just one man on the stage, and while the show was never missing anything before, we can’t wait to see how much richer it can be.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO