mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Man Accused of Murder, DUI in Fatal Palm Desert Crash
Charges are expected Wednesday against a Coachella man suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman in Palm Desert. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Cook Street, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Don Olson.
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Suspected Coachella Valley Serial Burglar To Stand Trial On Burglary Charges
A suspected serial burglar accused of residential break-ins in two Coachella Valley cities must stand trial on felony charges, a judge ruled Tuesday. Teddy Kaiser Hartwell, 37, of Palm Springs, faces seven felony counts — six of burglary and one of receiving stolen property, according to court records. Charges had been dismissed but were immediately re-filed in his case on Jan. 3. It was not immediately clear why the charges needed to be re-filed.
nbcpalmsprings.com
mynewsla.com
Banning Man Accused of Killing Two, Wounding One Due in Court Wednesday
A 22-year-old man accused of gunning down two people and seriously wounding a third during an attack near Interstate 10 in Banning is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was arrested Dec. 30 following...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 10 Years Prison for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death
A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. Defense attorney Brady Sullivan,...
mynewsla.com
Police Announce Arrest in Death of Woman at Street Takeover
A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day was arrested in New Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, 28, of Orange County, was arrested near Albuquerque, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chappel-Young is believed to have...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Police Departments See Decrease in Crime, Increase in Officer Assaults
Two deputy deaths within one month. “With the data and the recent incidents, the loss of the two deputies, our officer safety is elevated,” Palm Springs Police Department Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza shared. We’re seeing it here at home, but also across the nation. “More officers were killed in...
mynewsla.com
Teens Who Perished in Fiery DUI Crash at Freeway Interchange Identified
Two of three teenagers fatally injured when a 21-year-old woman who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire, were identified Tuesday. Angel Chavez, 15, of Hemet and Aniyah Edwards, 17, of Menifee died about 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound...
mynewsla.com
Second Boy Dies of Injuries in Hit-And-Run Crash in South LA; Motorist Sought
The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured. The crash occurred about 8 a.m. Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The...
mynewsla.com
Two Passengers Killed in Mission Hills Crash; Driver Arrested
A car crashed into a parked vehicle in Mission Hills, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and the arrest of the motorist on suspicion of DUI, police said Monday. The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10100 block of Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Mourners gather at Murrieta restaurant to mourn slain Riverside deputy
A community continued to mourn as they processed the death of Riverside deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed on Friday. A photo of the fallen deputy shaking hands with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco rests in the center of the flowers and candles outside the Calhoun family restaurant in Murrieta."Coming here tonight to see the memorial is very emotional," said Sheriff Bianco. He added that when he looked at Deputy Calhoun's memorial tonight, it was through a father's eyes. "I'm looking at it as, my daughter is that age with a baby and she's a deputy," Bianco said. On Friday, Calhoun responded to a...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont police search for shooting suspect
The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old in 1999
Two men kidnapped an 11-year-old girl in Santa Ana 24 years ago and repeatedly raped her in a car in secluded parking lots, a prosecutor told jurors Tuesday — while a defense attorney said her client, who is being tried before the other defendant, was in an alcohol- and drug-induced blackout and suggested there were “inconsistencies” in the victim’s story.
NBC Los Angeles
KTLA.com
Boyfriend arrested in woman’s death in Orange County
A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Orange County Sunday night and authorities have announced that her boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of killing her. Just before midnight Sunday, Serena Celeste Gallardo, 22, was discovered inside her apartment on the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton suffering from multiple stab wounds.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Girlfriend in Stanton
A man was in arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to the 10000 block...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot in Residential Neighborhood of Huntington Beach
A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
Mother Arrested For Refusing To Abide By Child Exchange Order
A mother in Menifee is accused of disobeying a court-ordered child exchange process, then leading authorities on a lengthy pursuit to the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a report Sunday. The drama began when Menifee police responded to a child exchange issue on Saturday because the mother, who has not yet...
