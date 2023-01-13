ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Bill Maher says Howard Stern won’t ‘ever leave the house’ due to germaphobia

By Thomas Barrabi
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSkDe_0kE6rGxT00

“Real Time” host Bill Maher questioned whether he would ever get a chance to hang out with Howard Stern in the post-pandemic era during a frank discussion about the legendary shock jock’s germaphobia.

Maher discussed his mercurial relationship with Stern – and their differing approaches to the COVID-19 pandemic – during a conversation with comedian Kevin Nealon on an episode of his “Club Random” podcast this month.

The HBO star said he’s unsure whether Stern will “ever leave the house” due to his well-documented fear of being exposed to the virus.

“I have a long, storied history, ups and downs with that man, and I find it so sad these days that I can’t see him because of the pandemic. We don’t agree on that,” Maher said. “Not that I think it has made us not like each other.”

A years-long rivalry between the two broadcasters has cooled in recent years – to the point that Stern appeared live on set for an episode of “Real Time” in late 2019.

Maher lamented that pandemic interrupted their newfound friendship.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWCiHnkbX9Q?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

“We didn’t have a good relationship for a very long time. Very bitter. And then, boy, it all changed and it just shows there’s some great things about age and getting older and wiser and mellower and smarter and we became such good friends again,” Maher said.

“I don’t think I’ll ever see him again because I don’t think he’ll ever leave the house because he’s very, very, look, I don’t want to judge it, but he’s scared of germs,” he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPgJ8_0kE6rGxT00
Howard Stern appeared on Bill Maher’s show “Real Time” in late 2019.
ABC via Getty Images

“People have different views about that and they’re allowed. I don’t agree with some things he said about the pandemic, I think, were very wrong. You know, ‘we shouldn’t treat people who don’t get vaccinated.’ Stuff like that,” Maher added.

Stern broadcast his SiriusXM radio show from home throughout the pandemic and, by his own admission, has rarely ventured outside. In October 2022, Page Six reported that Stern went out to dinner with a group of friends for the first time since the pandemic began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCdFT_0kE6rGxT00
Howard Stern is outspoken about his fear of germs.
FilmMagic

Stern later described the toll the outing took on him during an episode of his show.

“I really had an exhausting weekend, emotionally, physically,” Stern said. “For the first time in two years I ventured out of the house.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SIgR_0kE6rGxT00
Howard Stern hosts a SiriusXM radio show.
GC Images

“It was too much for me. It was too much. I haven’t been out in two years,” Stern added.

As Maher referenced, Stern has also been an outspoken critic of anti-vaccine viewpoints and argued COVID-19 vaccination should be mandatory.

Mediaite was first to report on Maher’s remarks.

Comments / 81

Oldtimer f7
4d ago

I can't believe I am saying this, but I prefer Bill over Howard 100 to 1. And I am no fan of Bill Maher. But lately he has started making some sense instead of spewing forth leftist verbal puke.

Reply(3)
49
Bruno G
4d ago

All trash especially stern.. in the old days trash like stern would had never gotten away with his vile profanity as with actors & singers, these times the fcc allows anything to be said even to show things that should never be shown on TV & radio, goes to show how low this country has gone..

Reply
15
Mark Phillips
4d ago

If people choose to live their lives in fear, then who am I to say otherwise. I certainly don't live like that, but all the liberals are more than welcome to stay locked up in their little safe haven so the rest of us don't have to deal with their garbage.

Reply(3)
18
Related
Looper

Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Was Asked To Leave The Military After Only Seven Months Of Serving

Richard Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian. However, he's gone through a stunning transformation into dramatic roles. In a 1987 interview with Fresh Air, Belzer explained that his talent for comedy began as a defense mechanism against his abusive mother, who he called "the toughest audience [he] ever had." He became a renowned comedian and the first audience warm-up comedian for "Saturday Night Live."
Decider.com

Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’

The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
The Independent

‘That’s not true:’ Ryan Seacrest left surprised by Andy Cohen revelation after claiming host ignored him

Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve claim about Andy Cohen has been called out by Kelly Ripa.On Saturday (31 January), Seacrest and Cohen both hosted ABC and CNN’s respective coverage of the evening approximately 10 feet away from each other in New York’s Times Square.However, according to Seacrest, Cohen, who was presenting alongside Anderson Cooper, ignored him when he tried to say hello.Speaking on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (3 January), Seacrest said: “My big stage was right in front of Anderson and Andy, and so when I was not working, I was trying to get their attention....
NEW YORK STATE
tvinsider.com

Former ‘GMA’ Host Joan Lunden Slams ABC For Replacing Her With Younger Woman

Joan Lunden, who co-hosted Good Morning America from 1980 to 1997, has opened up about her abrupt exit from the ABC talk show, suggesting ageism played a significant part. Speaking to Yahoo!, Lunden, who now works as a special correspondent for NBC’s Today show, said of her ABC departure, “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class… as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” However, she said that she let the network know her feelings before she left.
Popculture

Don Lemon Absolutely Beaming as Replacement Co-Anchors With Him Amid 'This Morning' Issues

Don Lemon was in high spirits last week with a replacement co-anchor on CNN This Morning. Lemon was joined by correspondent Sara Sidner while his usual co-hosts, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins took the day off. Fans couldn't help but compare Lemon's rapport with Sidner to his viral moments in recent months – especially with Collins.
Looper

Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script

Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
People

Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage

The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently

Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Got Kicked Out Of A New York City Hotel In Her 20’s Because They Thought She And Her Friend “Were Turning Tricks Up There”

The country queen is never in short supply of great stories no matter what show she’s appearing on, and back in 2005, she was a guest on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. And apparently, there’s even more to the story we’ve shared before when Dolly was mistaken for a prostitute in New York City and ended up having to pull a gun on some random creep…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
161K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy