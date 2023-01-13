ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball to debut 'Summitt Blue' jerseys vs Georgia on Sunday

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
The long-awaited Tennessee jerseys honoring legendary coach Pat Summitt are finally making their debut.

Lady Vols basketball will wear the "Summitt Blue" jerseys against Georgia on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The alternate jerseys for the 2022-23 season were announced in August. Tennessee soccer and volleyball wore the light blue uniforms in the fall and Vols football added blue accents to its all-orange uniform against UT Martin, Summitt's alma mater, in October.

But the most anticipated version of the "Summitt Blue" jerseys are for the women's basketball team. The Lady Vols basketball social accounts posted teasers of the jerseys on Friday.

The historic light blue accent that has been associated with the Lady Vols brand has gone without a name for decades. In August, Tennessee dubbed it "Summitt Blue" in honor Summitt and the 50th anniversary year of Title IX in 2022.

Tennessee softball will also wear blue alternates in the spring as part of the "Summitt Legacy" series.

"We're excited to be a part of that," Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper told Knox News in August. "We're looking forward to what that's going to look like. I'm not going to say too much about it, but we're excited."

The blue accent color made its first appearance in 1968, when Tennessee women's athletics director emeritus Joan Cronan was looking for women's basketball jerseys. No companies offered Tennessee orange uniforms, so Cronan chose Columbia blue uniforms with orange letters – and the blue has stuck ever since.

"Tennessee's history as a worldwide leader in women's athletics, along with the Lady Vols' unique legacy of excellence are traditions we are proud to celebrate," Tennessee athletic director Danny White said the August release. "As some of our teams recently saw their new Summitt Blue uniforms for the first time, they reacted with a joy and enthusiasm that I hope will extend to our fans and proud alumni."

