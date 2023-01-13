ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Michael Kay, Jack Curry agree Yankees’ left fielder isn’t on roster yet

Sometimes, the roster you put forth in October looks very little like the roster that emerges from spring training. It’s difficult to preach patience for a fan base that’s been title-starved for 13+ years and is getting sick of broken promises, but those very same fans don’t have to look far in the rearview mirror for an example of left field being addressed in-season. There’s a reason Andrew Benintendi was acquired at the trade deadline.
NL Central Power Rankings after Cubs sign Trey Mancini, Dansby Swanson

After signing Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini to free agent contracts this offseason, how do the Chicago Cubs stack up against the rest of the NL Central?. The NL Central sent just one team to the postseason in 2022. But after seeing some of the offseason moves unfold, the chances are good that the division may actually put two teams in the playoffs next year.
