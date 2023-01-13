Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA Council Signals Support for Legislation Allowing Indefinite Remote Meetings
The City Council approved a pair of resolutions Tuesday supporting state legislation that would allow local legislative bodies, including neighborhood councils, to continue holding remote meetings. The council voted 12-1 for the resolutions, with Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez dissenting. Under Assembly Bill 361, governing bodies have been able to meet remotely...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Seek to Immediately Create Unarmed Response Office
Three City Council members sought Tuesday to expedite creation of an Office of Unarmed Response following the recent deaths of three men in encounters with Los Angeles Police Department officers. The council asked for reports in October on creating the office, which seeks to streamline efforts to respond to non-violent...
mynewsla.com
`Reset’ in Talks to Settle LA Homelessness Lawsuit
After hearing from the new mayor of Los Angeles, a federal judge Tuesday agreed to allow settlement talks to begin anew between local leaders and a coalition of downtown residents who sued over what they claim is local government’s lax response to the homelessness crisis. Although U.S. District Judge...
mynewsla.com
Family, Officials Call for LAPD Reform After Death of Keenan Anderson
Family members of Keenan Anderson, a Black man who went into cardiac arrest and died earlier this month after Los Angeles police tased and shackled him following a traffic collision, gathered with several local elected officials in front of City Hall Tuesday calling for several LAPD reforms. At the briefing,...
mynewsla.com
Police Announce Arrest in Death of Woman at Street Takeover
A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day was arrested in New Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, 28, of Orange County, was arrested near Albuquerque, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Chappel-Young is believed to have...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 63 COVID-Related Deaths Over 4-Day Period
Los Angeles County reported 63 new COVID-19-related deaths from a four-day period ending Tuesday, pushing the overall death toll past the 35,000 mark, along with about 3,200 new infections. The county Department of Public Health noted that the statistics are likely low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
mynewsla.com
Nursing Home Employee Wins $1.2 Million in Forced Resignation Case
A jury has awarded $1.2 million to a former nurse at a Palms nursing home who said she was forced to resign in 2019 because she could no longer tolerate working conditions after witnessing alleged irregularities in the handling of some Medicare patients. The Los Angeles Superior Court panel deliberated...
mynewsla.com
LA County Captures 33 Billion Gallons of Stormwater from Winter Storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced Monday. That amount of water could supply 816,000 people with...
mynewsla.com
Evening Vigil Held at Lake Elsinore Station for Slain Deputy
At least 150 people crowded the front of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lake Elsinore Station Tuesday evening for a vigil for slain Deputy Darnell Calhoun. “In the back of our minds we know that we might not go home,” Sheriff Chad Bianco said. ” It takes a special kind of person to be able to come to work everyday knowing that you could sacrifice your life for someone else and leave your family behind. Darnell was that kind of man who came to work to protect people.”
mynewsla.com
Women Snatch Shoes from Outlet in Inglewood; Pepper Spray an Employee
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday in identifying and locating two women who snatched shoes from an outlet store in Inglewood, with one of the suspects also allegedly pepper-spraying an employee. One of the suspects entered Warehouse Shoe Sale, 3000 W. Century Blvd., at about 8:20 p.m. Dec. 22,...
mynewsla.com
Lake Elsinore to Hold Candlelight Vigil in Honor of Slain Deputy
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday to honor slain Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, officials announced. The vigil was scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the sheriff’s department’s Lake Elsinore station, located at 333 W. Limited Ave., and will be open to the community. “Deputy...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot in Residential Neighborhood of Huntington Beach
A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Seal Beach Police Shooting
A man allegedly armed with a gun was fatally shot by Seal Beach police, authorities said Tuesday. Officers went to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road about 9:35 p.m. Monday “regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence,” the Seal Beach Police Department reported. “Officers contacted...
mynewsla.com
Two Arrested After Newport Beach Residential Burglary
Two residential burglary suspects were arrested Monday in Newport Beach. Police received a call regarding a residential burglary in the area of Pelican Point Drive and Shoreline, between Pacific Coast Highway and the ocean, at around 7:20 p.m. Monday. “The suspects fled from the home, but officers were able to...
mynewsla.com
Bell Gardens Police Talk Suicidal Man Out of Vehicle
A potentially deadly situation ended peacefully Sunday when Bell Gardens police officers convinced a suicidal vehicle theft suspect to surrender. Officers were notified about 8:15 a.m. of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Florence and Garfield avenues, according to Bell Gardens police Lt. Dano Neslen. The officers located...
mynewsla.com
Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman. The original call...
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Suspects in Pepper-Spray Robbery at Target Store
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects, one of whom allegedly pepper sprayed an employee at a Target in Inglewood and strolled out with a shopping cart full of merchandise. The robbery occurred on Dec. 15 about 9:10 p.m. at 3471 W. Century Boulevard,...
mynewsla.com
Man Gets 10 Years Prison for Pomona Police Officer’s Shooting Death
A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the killing of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. Defense attorney Brady Sullivan,...
mynewsla.com
Second Boy Dies of Injuries in Hit-And-Run Crash in South LA; Motorist Sought
The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured. The crash occurred about 8 a.m. Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The...
mynewsla.com
LASD Detective Suffers Medical Emergency in Torrance, Dies
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective suffered an apparent medical emergency while driving and died, crashing his vehicle in the Torrance area, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred about 10 p.m. Sunday on West Carson Street at Vermont Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department. “It is with...
