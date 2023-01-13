Read full article on original website
LeBron James makes NBA history with 38,000 points as he closes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record
LeBron James added another piece of history to his resume during Sunday night's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has now crossed the 38,000-point threshold, bringing up the mark in the first quarter with a midrange jumper from the top of the key with 5:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Former NBA player, coach Chris Ford dies at age 74
Former NBA player and coach Chris Ford, who won three championships as a member of the Celtics, has died at age 74.
How long is Giannis Antetokounmpo out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks star
The Bucks continue to be hit hard by the injury bug. In addition to Khris Middleton, who remains sidelined with a knee injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed two games and counting with his own knee injury. Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season with averages of 31.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and...
How to watch Nikola Jokic tonight: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves start time, TV channel, live stream
It will be a battle of the bigs when Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert go head-to-head at Ball Arena in Denver. The last time the sides met was on January 3rd in Minnesota and the Timberwolves came away with a 124-111 win. Anthony Edwards' 29-point outing was the difference. Jokic...
Bucks' Joe Ingles showing clear signs of being NBA offseason's most important signing
Before the season, TSN's Benyam Kidane made the case for Joe Ingles to the Bucks being the offseason's most important under-the-radar championship move. That's looking pretty spot-on right now. Ingles has only appeared in 12 games and his numbers — particularly his shooting percentages — don't exactly jump off the...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
NFL power rankings: Re-ranking the 8 teams left in 2023 playoffs, from Chiefs to Giants
The NFL is down to its version of the great eight. With the AFC and NFC wild-card rounds in the playoffs complete, there are only eight teams still alive in the race to get to and win Super Bowl 57. After addressing each team's real chances of winning the Super...
Sports pundit slams Flyers player for skipping team's Pride festivities, calls on NHL to fine Philly
A Canadian sports pundit ripped into Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov and the NHL over the player's decision to skip the team's Pride night festivities.
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Bucks vs. Raptors
The Bucks and Raptors are set to face off on Tuesday the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Both teams played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day as part of the NBA's holiday celebration. The Raptors picked up a gritty overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, while the Bucks earned a hard-fought win over the Pacers despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Raptors trade packages for Fred VanVleet: Top potential destinations including Lakers, Pelicans
NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that Gary Trent Jr. is the only player on the Raptors who is described with "any regularity" as being available. That doesn't mean Trent is the only Raptor who could be on the move between now and the trade deadline, though. One particular player...
First-ever WNBA Canada game presented by Tangerine to feature Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx in Toronto
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2023 – The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced that the first WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine will feature the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. This marks the first-ever WNBA preseason game in Canada.
Latest 2023 NFL mock draft from Draft Wire has Vikings going WR
The Minnesota Vikings options in the 2023 NFL draft are widespread. Their selection at 23rd overall has a wide range of options and Luke Easterling of Draft Wire has the Vikings selecting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Once viewed as a potential top-five selection in the 2023 NFL draft,...
