The Justice Department decided against having FBI agents watch over a search for classified documents conducted by President Biden’s lawyers at his Delaware homes — in part because his attorneys were deemed to be cooperating with the DOJ’s investigation, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that DOJ officials also opted for the hands-off approach in order to avoid complicating future phases of the investigation and to not interfere with special counsel Rober Hur’s work. According to the Journal, Biden’s attorneys were given permission by the Justice Department to search the 80-year-old president’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach residences for sensitive documents and notify the department if any were found in order so that law enforcement personnel could take custody of them. The agreement between the DOJ and Biden’s legal team took place after around 10 documents with classified markings — some dealing with Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom — were found in the president’s former office at the Penn Biden Center think tank Nov. 2. This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 15 HOURS AGO