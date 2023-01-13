Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
NYC Mayor Eric Adams called out for shifting blame on migrant surge: He's 'incentivized illegal immigration'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on the Biden administration to help combat the 'national' border crisis during his trip to El Paso over the weekend.
D.C. Mayor: Jan. 6 Security Failed Over Belief White Nationalists Are Police Friendly
“People didn’t think that these white nationalists would overthrow the Capitol building,” Mayor Muriel Bowser testified to Jan. 6 House committee members.
Free goodies are migrant magnets exacerbating the border crisis
My sister-in-law, a nurse on Cape Cod, wants to visit New York City and is struggling to find an affordable hotel. If she were a Venezuelan migrant who’d just arrived in the Big Apple on a bus from the southern border, she’d have a shot at a room at the four-star Row, steps from Times Square. Or a room at a SpringHill Suites by Marriott, a Holiday Express or a Comfort Inn. Free of charge. Welcome to Hotel America! Newly arriving migrants are also getting three meals a day courtesy of room service, snacks at any time — and, at some hotels,...
New York Mayor says "no room" in his city for migrants
LOS ANGELES, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The mayor of New York traveled to the Mexican border city of El Paso on Sunday and declared that "there is no room in New York" for busloads of migrants being sent to America's most populous city.
This bill could mean the end of telework for federal workers
WASHINGTON — A new bill could have major impacts on federal workers in the D.C. area. If the bill passes, it could mean the end of working from home for federal employees. At just six pages long, The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems (SHOW UP) Act could bring the changes. The effort to bring federal workers back to the office is being led by Republican Rep. James Comer from Kentucky. He is the new Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. The bill would require that within 30 days of passing, every agency returns to pre-pandemic arrangements. That means a lot of federal workers would be coming back.
Luxury NYC hotel housing migrants trashed as massive food waste prompts outrage: 'It's a mess'
Migrants have trashed the once-luxurious Row hotel in Midtown Manhattan, prompting massive food waste at the expense of American taxpayers, one staffer said.
NYC Council members who want ‘free’ stuff for migrants SHOULD chip in for it
Mayor Eric Adams is 100% right: If City Council members keep pushing for “free” stuff for migrants, they should at least be willing to share in the costs. Last week, lawmakers — and nonprofit groups that benefit from their pork — threw hissy fits after Hizzoner told The Post he’d asked the council to “voluntarily” use half its $563 million in “discretionary dollars” to pay for the things they’re demanding. “I’m hearing from my council persons all the time that we need to give more free stuff away [for migrants]. This stuff costs money!” huffed Adams. Some lawmakers want “free” cellphones, Metrocards,...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
10,000 migrants removed from El Paso in past week, DHS says
Nearly 10,000 migrants apprehended in El Paso have either been expelled, relocated or put on flights out of the country in the past week, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.
11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023
(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
BET
Economist Says Reparations To Black Americans Would Total $13 To $14 Trillion
The American Economic Association held its annual conference last week, and featured the latest work of Duke University professor of public policy Dr. William “Sandy” Darity. He’s the leading Black economist on Black wealth and reparations. His 2020 book, “From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century,” has shaped all the conversations about reparations to the descendents of Africans who were stolen from their homes and enslaved in the US.
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
hstoday.us
Baltimore Fentanyl Organizations Shut Down by Federal Indictments
Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths have been dismantled by separate federal indictments that were unsealed today. Thirty-four people from Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin...
NY1
Migrants clash with NYC hotel staff over use of hot plates
Tensions are running high at a Manhattan hotel that is housing hundreds of migrants. Cellphone video obtained by NY1 shows migrants clashing with staff at The Row NYC Hotel last month. This happened after hotel workers allegedly tried to enter their room, accusing them of using a hot plate. What...
Signs warning of ‘unexpected pedestrians’ appear in El Paso amid migrant surge
Signs in El Paso, Texas warning of "unexpected pedestrians" have gone up as migrant crossings have increased dramatically in recent months at the southern border.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
DOJ reportedly declined to have FBI agents monitor Joe Biden document search
The Justice Department decided against having FBI agents watch over a search for classified documents conducted by President Biden’s lawyers at his Delaware homes — in part because his attorneys were deemed to be cooperating with the DOJ’s investigation, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that DOJ officials also opted for the hands-off approach in order to avoid complicating future phases of the investigation and to not interfere with special counsel Rober Hur’s work. According to the Journal, Biden’s attorneys were given permission by the Justice Department to search the 80-year-old president’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach residences for sensitive documents and notify the department if any were found in order so that law enforcement personnel could take custody of them. The agreement between the DOJ and Biden’s legal team took place after around 10 documents with classified markings — some dealing with Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom — were found in the president’s former office at the Penn Biden Center think tank Nov. 2. This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.
Word-of-mouth along the southern border allegedly has Colombian migrants heading to the little town. Some inhabitants of a tiny town in western New York are worried that an inflow of illegal immigrants would strain municipal services and the budget in the same way it did in New York City.
DC poised to soften penalties for carjacking, other violent crimes, despite mayor's veto
The D.C. Council is set to pass sweeping criminal justice reform legislation that will nearly eliminate all mandatory minimum sentences and soften penalties for many violent crimes.
2 women shot while passengers in DC Uber
WASHINGTON — Two women were shot in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning while riding in an Uber. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest – near Morton Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said they responded to the area and...
