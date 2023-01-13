ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizelle Bryant: Why I don’t think Ashley Darby, Luke Gulbranson are ‘done’

By Evan Real, Danny Murphy
 4 days ago

Gizelle Bryant doesn’t think Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson are “done” just yet.

“Are Ashley and Luke, like, done, done, done?” the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 52, teases on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast when asked about the Bravo couple’s recent breakup.

Bryant believes there is hope for Darby, 34, to rekindle her romance with the “Winter House” hunk, 39 — once she finalizes her divorce from estranged husband Michael Darby.

Speaking from experience, the “Reasonably Shady” podcast co-host — who divorced famed pastor Jamal Bryant in 2009 after seven years of marriage — notes that it’s best not to “ruffle feathers or upset the other party” until finances are settled.

“So yes, I think it totally makes sense that Ashley just needs to figure that out right now,” Gizelle continues. “And then later, when all that’s inked up, she can live her best life — maybe with Luke.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VicPt_0kE6qurO00
Gizelle Bryant appears on this week’s episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.
Page Six

Ashley confirmed her split from Gulbranson during a Jan. 8 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” explaining that her ongoing divorce from Michael, 63, made the relationship difficult to navigate.

“It’s not really about Luke, but [Michael and I] just have a hard time period with co-parenting and with separating,” said the mom of two, who shares sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 21 months, with the Australian businessman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=178avl_0kE6qurO00
The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star explains why she doesn’t believe castmate Ashley Darby’s romance with Luke Gulbranson is “done.”
bravotv/Instagram

“It’s my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I, and like I said, he was a trouper but ultimately it’s just not there.”

The Bravolebrity — who announced her separation from Michael in April 2022 — clarified that she’s still “friendly” with Gulbranson and even “fell in love” with his family during their three-month fling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ts8v6_0kE6qurO00
Bryant says Darby can “live her best life” with Gulbranson after the latter “RHOP” OG finalizes her divorce from estranged husband Michael Darby.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gizelle, for her part, hopes the exes get back together in the near future so she can join them for double dates with her own flirty friend from the “Winter House” cast: Jason Cameron.

“I might try to make that happen so that the four of us can go out — just for you [the fans],” says the “RHOP” OG, who enjoyed a candlelit dinner with Cameron, 36, earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GH0RC_0kE6qurO00
Bryant has built a strong friendship with Ashley since “Potomac” premiered in 2016.
WireImage

According to Gizelle, she met the handsome model through Ashley and Gulbranson. “That might be where Jason came from, that situation,” she says coyly.

“He’s an awesome guy. I have nothing bad to say about him at all,” Gizelle gushes further. “Any time we’re together, we just have a ball. So I’m all about the fun and he brings the fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvBx2_0kE6qurO00
Bryant recently enjoyed a candlelit dinner with “Winter House” star Jason Cameron.
Zack DeZon/Bravo

Although the TV personality insists she and Cameron are “friends and just having fun” at the moment, she acknowledges that he’s already met the three most important people in her life — her daughters.

“He’s met my kids,” says the mom of Grace, 18, and 16-year-old twins Adore and Angel. “And he’s great [with them].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NsFK9_0kE6qurO00
Bryant (second from left) spoke with Page Six while promoting “RHOP” Season 7.
Paul Gilmore/Bravo via Getty Ima

While she’s grateful that her kids get along with Cameron, Gizelle jokes that their shared astrological sign might eventually pose an issue for their longevity.

“It’s kind of funny because Jason is a Virgo, too,” she says, adding with a laugh, “So I told him, ‘I’m probably going to hate you tomorrow because two Virgos is just, like, uh-uh.’”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Community Policy