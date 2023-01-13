Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar retires after 34 years on duty

DUDLEY — Police Chief Steven J. Wojnar, who has been on the town force for more than 34 years, retired Friday.

Town officials held a small “end of watch” ceremony at the police station to honor his service and longtime dedication to the town.

Dudley Police Lt. T. Marek Karlowicz succeeds Wojnar as chief.

“Marek Karlowicz will do a great job and the town is in good hands,” Wojnar said.

Wojnar was hired as a reserve police officer in 1988. He was promoted to patrolman in 1990, sergeant in 2002 and chief in 2003.

Wojnar also served as the president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association from December 2017 to December 2018.

During his career, Wojnar has been active in the Dudley schools and community organizations including the United Way of Webster & Dudley and Helping Address the Needs of Dudley Seniors.

He was Dudley-Charlton Regional’s first school resource officer and earned the nickname “Officer Friendly.”

Wojnar made public his stage 3 diagnosis of colon cancer in May 2014, and in doing so, relayed the importance of early detection.

Two rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and two surgeries later, he has rebounded.

In 2015, Wojnar was recognized for his support of the Jimmy Fund when he received the MCOPA’s Hector J. Pelletier Award and the title “cancer survivor.”

For the past few years, Wojnar has been posting a weekly blog on the Dudley police website called “Chief’s Corner,” addressing police and safety topics.

At the end of his last day, Wojnar praised his “great department and community” that he has served and has supported him over the years.

“I’m just very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as chief for 20 years,” he said. “Thanks to everyone for being there for me over the years.”

Karlowicz was the unanimous choice of the board of selectmen to succeed Wojnar.

Karlowicz was hired as a reserve officer in 2000. He became a full-time patrolman in 2002 and was promoted to sergeant in 2019.

He was sworn in as lieutenant in January 2022.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar retires after 34 years on duty