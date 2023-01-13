ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dudley, MA

Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar retires after 34 years on duty

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ls7uy_0kE6qtyf00

DUDLEY — Police Chief Steven J. Wojnar, who has been on the town force for more than 34 years, retired Friday.

Town officials held a small “end of watch” ceremony at the police station to honor his service and longtime dedication to the town.

Dudley Police Lt. T. Marek Karlowicz succeeds Wojnar as chief.

“Marek Karlowicz will do a great job and the town is in good hands,” Wojnar said.

Wojnar was hired as a reserve police officer in 1988. He was promoted to patrolman in 1990, sergeant in 2002 and chief in 2003.

Wojnar also served as the president of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association from December 2017 to December 2018.

During his career, Wojnar has been active in the Dudley schools and community organizations including the United Way of Webster & Dudley and Helping Address the Needs of Dudley Seniors.

He was Dudley-Charlton Regional’s first school resource officer and earned the nickname “Officer Friendly.”

Wojnar made public his stage 3 diagnosis of colon cancer in May 2014, and in doing so, relayed the importance of early detection.

Two rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and two surgeries later, he has rebounded.

In 2015, Wojnar was recognized for his support of the Jimmy Fund when he received the MCOPA’s Hector J. Pelletier Award and the title “cancer survivor.”

For the past few years, Wojnar has been posting a weekly blog on the Dudley police website called “Chief’s Corner,” addressing police and safety topics.

At the end of his last day, Wojnar praised his “great department and community” that he has served and has supported him over the years.

“I’m just very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as chief for 20 years,” he said. “Thanks to everyone for being there for me over the years.”

Karlowicz was the unanimous choice of the board of selectmen to succeed Wojnar.

Karlowicz was hired as a reserve officer in 2000. He became a full-time patrolman in 2002 and was promoted to sergeant in 2019.

He was sworn in as lieutenant in January 2022.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Dudley Police Chief Steven Wojnar retires after 34 years on duty

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2 local motels fined by state AG office

BOSTON - Three affiliated Central Massachusetts motels and their managers were ordered to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and penalties for labor violations, including the failure to pay wages and earned sick time in a timely manner, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. The motels - Worcester City Motel in Shrewsbury, ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Framingham Police searching for missing woman

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Officials are attempting to locate a woman who went missing last week. 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo was last seen in Framingham on Thursday and may be in danger due to health reasons, according to Framingham Police. Authorities say she may be wearing white pants and a baggy...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough police reportedly locate sword during traffic stop

WESTBOROUGH – A Worcester man is facing charges after Westborough police allegedly found a sword in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Eliezer Rosario Castillo, 18, has been charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 77-Year-Old Elvira Miranda of Dorchester

The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 77-year-old Elvira Miranda who was last seen earlier today, at about 8:40 AM on Sunday January 15, 2023, in the area of 18 Norton Street in Dorchester. She was last seen wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt. She is known to frequent the Cape Verdean Day Care Center located at 34 Hancock Street in Dorchester. Elvira suffers from mental health issues and does not speak English.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy