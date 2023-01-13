Saving a life on the Natchez Trace

Good morning! Welcome to Your Week, our subscriber-exclusive newsletter where each Sunday we feature our best coverage.

I am politics and investigations editor Duane Gang.

The Natchez Trace Bridge spans Birdsong Hollow in Williamson County. It's picturesque. Indeed, the bridge, overseen by the National Park Service, won the Presidential Award for Design Excellence.

But the bridge has a darker side, one that has plagued it since it was built in 1995. Forty-two people have ended their lives by jumping off the bridge.

In 2018, a coalition formed to work toward making the bridge safer. In August 2022, a temporary fence was erected. Permanent mesh netting is expected to be finished by 2025.

The Tennessean's coverage of this challenging issue put a spotlight on the bridge and the efforts to make it safer.

This week, reporter Keith Sharon tells the story of Lauren Clements. She took a Lyft to the bridge nearly five years ago, with the goal of taking her own life. But a stranger riding his bike along the parkway that day spotted her. He pulled her to safety.

Lauren is in therapy now and in a better place with her mental health, Keith writes, and just before Christmas, she set out to find the man who saved her life.

Read Keith's story here on why Lauren felt compelled to track down Elliott Lopes to tell him thank you.

The story discusses self-harm. If you or a loved one are at risk, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for support at 988 or 1-800-273-8255.

📰 Your subscription gives you access to exclusive stories like these. More importantly, it's how you can support the work of our journalists and our mission of holding the powerful accountable and shining a spotlight on the good in our community. It helps us tell the stories like the one Keith told today, a story about how someone who put others first and sprung into action on the Natchez Trace Bridge.

✨ Don't forget one of my other favorite items here at The Tennessean, The Good News with Brad Schmitt. Brad's newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Friday morning, never fails to bring a smile or two. You can sign up for this subscriber-exclusive here. Got good news to share? Email Brad at brad@tennessean.com.

As always, thank you for your continued support, and don't hesitate to reach out.

— Duane W. Gang, The Tennessean