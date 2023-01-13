ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area

When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
DULUTH, MN
Living Art Tattoo In Duluth Announces New Woodland Location

Back in October of 2022, Living Art Tattoo Studio in Duluth announced it was closing their Canal Park location to scale back and be an appointment-only private tattoo shop. This was a major bummer for Twin Ports area tattoo lovers as they have a lot of loyal followers, and many weren't sure when a new location would open.
DULUTH, MN
NWS Duluth Issues Winter Weather Advisory As Roads Turn Slippery

For mid-January, the weather in the Northland on Monday was very strange. It's not often we have rain showers during this time of year, but that is what we experienced today. Of course, as the temperatures drop that rain changes to snow. The problem is that things get nasty during the in between phase when ice develops. That is what is occurring Monday night and as driving conditions deteriorated, the Nation Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
