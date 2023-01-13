Read full article on original website
The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area
When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
Living Art Tattoo In Duluth Announces New Woodland Location
Back in October of 2022, Living Art Tattoo Studio in Duluth announced it was closing their Canal Park location to scale back and be an appointment-only private tattoo shop. This was a major bummer for Twin Ports area tattoo lovers as they have a lot of loyal followers, and many weren't sure when a new location would open.
Race Week Events Announced For 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in Minnesota
It's that time of year once again for a fantastic Northland tradition! The 39th Running of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is about to get underway and before the race even begins, everyone is invited to have fun at a series of related events. The 2023 John Beargrease Sled...
Duluthian Harry Welty Unveils His Latest Winter Snow Sculpture – One With A Message
It would not truly be winter in Duluth without a new snow sculpture from Harry Welty who lives in a prime location for all to see his latest artwork. His home is on the corner of 21st Avenue East and 4th Street, so you need to look fast if you are driving up the hill, or turn down 4th street to get a better look.
Two Superior Schools Score Poorly In Wisconsin Public Education Report
Just as they hand out report cards to the students attending them, Wisconsin schools receive an annual "grade" from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The latest batch of scoring was just released - offering insight into the 2021-2022 school year. Included on the list was the variety of elementary, middle, and high schools in Douglas County.
Where’s The Cold? Here’s When Minnesota’s Warm Winter Weather Trend Will Likely End
The winter of 2022-2023 has overall not been a very cold one overall so far across Minnesota. While we've seen the occasional brisk few days here and there like the cold stretch right before Christmas, things have overall been relatively warm - particularly as we work our way through what is generally the coldest month of the year.
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
NWS Duluth Issues Winter Weather Advisory As Roads Turn Slippery
For mid-January, the weather in the Northland on Monday was very strange. It's not often we have rain showers during this time of year, but that is what we experienced today. Of course, as the temperatures drop that rain changes to snow. The problem is that things get nasty during the in between phase when ice develops. That is what is occurring Monday night and as driving conditions deteriorated, the Nation Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.
Don’t Miss The 2023 Duluth Father Daughter Ball
The annual Father Daughter Ball in Duluth is technically two separate events usually happening in January and February of each year. Having been to a few of them with my daughter who is now 11, I can tell you that attending either of the nights is a fun time all around.
Is It Just Me, Or Does This Duluth Radio Personality Sound Just Like The Lead FOX Football Analyst?
A couple of weeks ago watching a Minnesota Vikings game on TV, I had a thought about one of the lead broadcasters on the FOX team doing the game that day. The thought: "Boy, that guy's voice sounds an awful lot like someone else I know". The broadcaster in question...
