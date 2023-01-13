Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tuesday Night's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greene Boy's Basketball Takes Down Unatego on the Road
Greene boy's basketball traveled to Unatego tonight for a Class C matchup. The Trojans beat the Spartans 51-45.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango County District Attorney Announces Re-Election Campaign
The Chenango County District Attorney says he'll be running again for the position. District Attorney Michael Ferrarese announced his re-election bid for district attorney Monday morning. Ferrarese was first elected in 2019. He first joined the district attorney's office in 2010 and was promoted to First Assistant District Attorney in...
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango County Historical Society Receives Grant
The Chenango County Historical Society was the recent beneficiary of $50,000 in grants. The grants came from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of nonprofits arts and culture sector. The money will be used to support programs such as the annual Holiday Open House.
newyorkupstate.com
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
Masonic Temple facing foreclosure
A long vacant and run-down building on Main Street in Binghamton may be coming on the market soon.
Car rolls over in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a scary scene in Lackawanna County. A car rolled over at the intersection of Boulevard Ave and Maple Street in Dickson City Thursday afternoon. Officials say no one was injured after the crash. Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Sheriff’s Report
On Jan. 6, 2023, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 24 year-old Marice A. Bell, of Apalachin, N.Y., for the class D felony of Assault in the second degree and the class A misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following the investigation of a child abuse complaint. Bell is accused of intentionally causing physical injury to a person who is less than seven years old. Bell was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court by Justice Michele Bogart and released on his own recognizance. Bell is scheduled to appear in the Owego Town Court in front of Justice Pat Hogan at a later date.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
TSA Officer Positions Open at Greater Binghamton Airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has openings for officers at a couple local airports, including Binghamton. There are openings at both Binghamton and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. These openings include full and part-time positions. For those interested, an informational recruitment table is inside the Binghamton airport on Tuesday, January...
NewsChannel 36
Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 9 to 15
During the week of Monday, January 9th to Sunday, January 15th, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 7 arrests, 7 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 16 traffic tickets. A Groton, NY man was given first aid and taken to a hospital after he was discovered to be suffering...
Oneonta man arrested for stealing from convenience store
A store employee reported that Eli Stapleton, 31, of Oneonta, was shoplifting.
Heavy smoke pours from house on fire on Elmira’s southside
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home. Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside. Several departments responded, including the City […]
Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library
ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Whitney Point Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
The Broome County District Attorney says a Whitney Point man pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault Tuesday. Thomas J. Kurtz pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree after admitting he punched a corrections officer while he was an inmate at the Broome County Jail in August 2021. The corrections...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lupo's S&S Char Pit Closes Doors As Owners Re-Evaluate Business
The storied home for spiedies in Binghamton, Lupo's S&S Char Pit, closed its doors on Sunday afternoon for the foreseeable future. Co-owner Sam Lupo, Jr. spoke to Fox 40, describing the move as a "pause", and that no equipment is planned on being moved out of the West State Street location, or planning on putting the property up for sale.
Endicott man charged for fighting girlfriend’s kid
On January 10th at approximately 6:56 p.m. the Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute at the Knights Inn in the Town of Union.
New York drug trafficker faces up to 36 years in PA prison
Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday. He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes. Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn
Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
