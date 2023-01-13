Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
'Why should you constantly fire with lethal force?' Biden asks police personnel to be retrained.Sherif SaadWashington, DC
CBS News
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
Wbaltv.com
SCOTUS decision to strike down NY gun law has impact on Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state lawmakers are learning more about the impact of theU.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York conceal carry law. Since the Supreme Court ruling, the number of concealed-carry applications in Maryland has risen by more than 400% from 14,000 a year to 80,000, according to Maryland State Police.
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Binghamton Fire Leaves Six Homeless, House Condemned
A single-family home in Binghamton's First Ward sustained extensive damage due to a fire. The blaze at 30 Cypress Street was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Fire damaged a home at 30 Cypress Street in Binghamton on January 16, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Fire damaged a home at 30...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
WTOP
Md. teacher ‘inadvertently’ sends explicit photos in email to students
An Upper Marlboro, Maryland, teacher won’t face criminal charges after sending a lewd email to students. On Friday, administrators at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School sent an email to students’ families acknowledging that an employee sent sexually explicit images in an email to the entire student body.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death
The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango County Historical Society Receives Grant
The Chenango County Historical Society was the recent beneficiary of $50,000 in grants. The grants came from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of nonprofits arts and culture sector. The money will be used to support programs such as the annual Holiday Open House.
Nationally Recognized Broome Tioga Sports Center Put Up for Sale
From motocross, mud bogs, ATV's, UTV's, hare scrambles, demolition derbies, supercross, autocross and more, for 40 years, the Broome Tioga Sports Center has entertained the Southern Tier, but those days could be coming to an end. In a post on the Broome Tioga Sports Center Facebook page, Tom Hurd and...
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
Endicott Planning Board OKs Kmart Plaza Redevelopment Project
A Vermont company's plan to establish a warehouse operation inside a former store building at the old Endicott Plaza has received approval. The Endicott planning board has voted in favor of a special use permit sought by Green Mountain Electric Supply. The Kmart store between Vestal and Harrison avenues has...
WBAL Radio
MDH to offer free at-home COVID test kits during inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore
The Maryland Department of Health with hand out thousands of at-home COVID test kits during the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Wednesday. “Our Annapolis test site is an important continuity of government service offering legislators and the general public convenient access to both rapid...
Endicott Police Investigate Shots Fired Near Washington Avenue
No arrests have been reported after gunshots were heard in the area of Washington Avenue and North Street in Endicott. Village police chief Patrick Garey said the incident was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday. He said the shots apparently fired near NBT Bank. Garey said investigators are not aware of...
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
fox5dc.com
DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot
It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
Hundreds of lost burials found at Prince George’s Co. church cemetery
A church in Prince George's County discovered a lost burial site in the woods near their cemetery.
Once Popular Bars and Nightclubs the Southern Tier Misses Most
From time to time, I think back on fond memories. Family, growing up, fun events with co-workers, you know what I'm talking about. Everyone has great memories to reminisce about. One such memory I was talking with a co-worker recently, was the local bars and nightclubs we used to hang...
