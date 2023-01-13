ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wbaltv.com

SCOTUS decision to strike down NY gun law has impact on Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland state lawmakers are learning more about the impact of theU.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York conceal carry law. Since the Supreme Court ruling, the number of concealed-carry applications in Maryland has risen by more than 400% from 14,000 a year to 80,000, according to Maryland State Police.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death

The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Chenango County Historical Society Receives Grant

The Chenango County Historical Society was the recent beneficiary of $50,000 in grants. The grants came from the New York State Council on the Arts to support the recovery of nonprofits arts and culture sector. The money will be used to support programs such as the annual Holiday Open House.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
fox5dc.com

DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot

It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE

