GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.

GAFFNEY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO