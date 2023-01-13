Read full article on original website
Woman with large butcher knife causes disturbance Walgreens in SC, deputies say
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A woman armed with a large butcher knife at an Upstate Walgreens was detained Tuesday night after refusing to cooperate with authorities, according to deputies. Deputies said they were called to the store on Boiling Springs Road around 7:15 p.m. about a suspicious person with...
Gun fired during traffic stop, 1 injured, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a gun was fired during a traffic stop and one person was injured by the shot. According to deputies, they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 11 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near St. Mark Road. Deputies...
New Greenville County Schools partnership gives students opportunity to put skills into practice
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new partnership between Greenville County Schools and Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County is getting students out of the classroom and into their community. Through the partnership, building construction students at Golden Strip Career Center will have the opportunity to take the skills they are...
Man dead following Upstate shooting, coroner says
CHESNEE, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in Chesnee. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Sunday, on Richland Street. The coroner said Christopher Humphries, 54, was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that afternoon. According...
Anderson County man who reported friend having heart attack charged with his death, deputies say
STARR, S.C. — An Upstate man was arrested and charged in the death of his friend after he reported his friend had a heart attack, according to deputies. Johnny Wilbur Dalton was arrested on Wednesday "after fatally beating his friend," the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
Anderson County coroner sends warning after increase in 2022 drug deaths
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office said drug deaths increased in 2022. “We had 101 preventable deaths last year," said Don McCown, Chief Deputy Coroner. "I’m not talking about the person who has a bad heart disease, that has COPD, that dies of natural causes; these were 101 people that should not be dead.”
Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
Coroner releases new information after deadly Spartanburg County shooting
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office released new information in the shooting death of a man over the weekend. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said an autopsy showed Christopher Humphries, 54, was shot in the lower abdomen and called his death a homicide. The shooting happened Sunday on Richland Street. The coroner said...
Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend to death inside North Carolina store, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A North Carolina is wanted for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death in a convenience store, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Police say Timothy Prescott Parson, 37, is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Ashley...
Walmart in Gaffney evacuated due to gas leak, officials say
GAFFNEY, S.C. — A Walmart in Gaffney has been evacuated due to a reported gas leak, according to Gaffney City Fire Department. According to officials, the gas leak happened at the Walmart in Gaffney located on West Floyd Baker Boulevard. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be...
Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Woodruff car fire
An Upstate coroner released new information Monday about a fire that killed a woman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sheri Knox, 61, of Roebuck. The death was first reported Sunday morning as a car fire on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street, Clevenger said. MORE HEADLINES:
How Kala Brown's disappearance uncovered a serial killer
ANDERSON, S.C. — In August 2016, Kala Brown and her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, went missing in Upstate South Carolina. Weeks passed with no answers as to where the Anderson couple might be. “People were trying to spread the word about the fact that both of them were missing,” said...
Community helps Harvest Hope Food Bank recover after burst pipe floods building
GREENVILLE, S.C. — When a pipe burst over the Christmas weekend, Harvest Hope Food Bank employees worried they'd lose hundreds of thousands of pounds of food. Just two weeks later, donations are flying through their doors and replenishing their shelves. Harvest Hope sustained major damage to its building and...
Home invasion leaves man hospitalized with gunshot wound, deputies said
Upstate deputies are looking for suspects on Monday in a home invasion that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend. Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office deputies said they were called about 6:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 1300 Block of Highway 56. They said when they arrived, they found...
Renfro Distribution in Clinton to start laying off employees ahead of closure, official says
CLINTON, S.C. — The closing of a business in Laurens County, South Carolina, will mean layoffs for about 100 employees. Renfro Distribution in Clinton will begin layoffs in March, and layoffs will be completed by end of June, according to Jonathan Coleman, the president and CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation.
More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
2 small children who died after house fire were home alone, official says
Two small children killed in a house fire were home alone when flames broke out, a fire official says. Rutherford County Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said on Monday the children's grandfather had taken their mother to work and returned as fire crews were battling the flames. Hamrick said a passerby...
Wren High School football coach and AD Jeff Tate to retire
PIEDMONT, S.C. — After 42 years in high school athletics, Wren's Jeff Tate will retire as the school's head football coach and athletic director at the end of the school year. Tate spent the past 15 years at Wren, his alma mater, leading the Hurricanes to an 111-67 record...
Upstate company gives new life to used glass
PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate business is giving a new life to your used glass. Bricolage Dynamics was founded by Upstate native Zeb Parsons in 2019. Since then, the company has moved from an operation in Parson’s home to a new facility in Pickens, giving the company more space and resources to recycle glass into sand.
South Carolina women's basketball team stays perfect after win over Missouri
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 20 points and 10 rebounds for her 71st career double-double and No. 1 South Carolina won its 24th straight with a 81-50 victory over Missouri on Sunday. Boston’s 11th game with double-figure points and rebounds moved her with one of program-record...
