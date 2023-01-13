ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Woman with large butcher knife causes disturbance Walgreens in SC, deputies say

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. — A woman armed with a large butcher knife at an Upstate Walgreens was detained Tuesday night after refusing to cooperate with authorities, according to deputies. Deputies said they were called to the store on Boiling Springs Road around 7:15 p.m. about a suspicious person with...
Gun fired during traffic stop, 1 injured, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a gun was fired during a traffic stop and one person was injured by the shot. According to deputies, they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation around 11 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near St. Mark Road. Deputies...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Man dead following Upstate shooting, coroner says

CHESNEE, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in Chesnee. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Sunday, on Richland Street. The coroner said Christopher Humphries, 54, was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that afternoon. According...
CHESNEE, SC
Anderson County coroner sends warning after increase in 2022 drug deaths

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office said drug deaths increased in 2022. “We had 101 preventable deaths last year," said Don McCown, Chief Deputy Coroner. "I’m not talking about the person who has a bad heart disease, that has COPD, that dies of natural causes; these were 101 people that should not be dead.”
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Upstate veteran 'hub' expected to open in weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new veteran center is almost ready to open in the Upstate. Upstate Warrior Solution says the Rupert Huse Veteran Center is a one-of-its-kind hub for veterans, first responders and their families. The veteran center is expected to open in mid-February at 770 Pelham Road in...
GREENVILLE, SC
Walmart in Gaffney evacuated due to gas leak, officials say

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A Walmart in Gaffney has been evacuated due to a reported gas leak, according to Gaffney City Fire Department. According to officials, the gas leak happened at the Walmart in Gaffney located on West Floyd Baker Boulevard. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be...
GAFFNEY, SC
Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Woodruff car fire

An Upstate coroner released new information Monday about a fire that killed a woman. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as Sheri Knox, 61, of Roebuck. The death was first reported Sunday morning as a car fire on Cavins Road and East Hayne Street, Clevenger said. MORE HEADLINES:
WOODRUFF, SC
How Kala Brown's disappearance uncovered a serial killer

ANDERSON, S.C. — In August 2016, Kala Brown and her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, went missing in Upstate South Carolina. Weeks passed with no answers as to where the Anderson couple might be. “People were trying to spread the word about the fact that both of them were missing,” said...
ANDERSON, SC
More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says

GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
GAFFNEY, SC
Wren High School football coach and AD Jeff Tate to retire

PIEDMONT, S.C. — After 42 years in high school athletics, Wren's Jeff Tate will retire as the school's head football coach and athletic director at the end of the school year. Tate spent the past 15 years at Wren, his alma mater, leading the Hurricanes to an 111-67 record...
PIEDMONT, SC
Upstate company gives new life to used glass

PICKENS, S.C. — An Upstate business is giving a new life to your used glass. Bricolage Dynamics was founded by Upstate native Zeb Parsons in 2019. Since then, the company has moved from an operation in Parson’s home to a new facility in Pickens, giving the company more space and resources to recycle glass into sand.
PICKENS, SC

