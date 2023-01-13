ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

New mother drove 18 hours to adopt wheelchair-bound dog in Lexington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wheelchair-bound German shepherd puppy has found a forever home after a time in foster care. On Saturday, Lexington Paws for the Cause announced Emmerson was adopted and moved to a forever home. They said Emmerson’s new mother drove nine hours one way to meet her, and another nine hours to take her home.
LEXINGTON, KY
newsnet5

Emmerson, dog with wheelchair, finds forever home

LEXINGTON, Ky. — At the end of December, a special dog in Lexington, Kentucky needed a new home. A few weeks later, Emmerson, the German Shepherd, has found the perfect owner thanks to rescue Paws 4 the Cause. Emmerson was born with severe spina bifida and uses a wheelchair...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Reality star serving time in Lexington jail

Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Lexington Fire Department’s efforts to recruit and …. In nearly a decade, the number of women employed by the Lexington Fire Department has more than doubled. Kentucky dog survives...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington tenants' rights rally to be held Wednesday

A coalition of multiple organizations and tenants will hold a press conference to urge the city council to pass a tenants' bill of rights. Lexington tenants’ rights rally to be held Wednesday. A coalition of multiple organizations and tenants will hold a press conference to urge the city council...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies

The scam calls involve scammers posing as deputies asking for payment for summons. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve scammers posing as deputies asking for payment for summons. Lexington Fire Department’s efforts to recruit and …. In nearly a decade, the number of...
LEXINGTON, KY
KISS 106

Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside

Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Egg prices increasing popularity in Kentucky backyard chickens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Egg prices continue to rise across the county, with the average price for a dozen eggs now sitting at nearly five dollars. A nationwide outbreak of the bird flu is responsible for the hike, killing more than 57 million chickens. Not only are the prices going up at the grocery store, but it’s also having families say goodbye to the overpriced dozen and hello to a friendly flock.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash

One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. Police are searching for suspects in a Versailles burglary. 1 arrested after shots fired, burglary at Lexington …. A man was arrested...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reality tv star Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Lexington. Court documents show Julie Chrisley was originally assigned to a federal prison in Florida. She was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, with a deadline to report at noon Tuesday. Julie...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

The Kentucky Castle hosts superhero breakfast

Dozens of kids suited up to join Captain America and Spider-Man for a superhero breakfast Sunday morning at The Kentucky Castle. Dozens of kids suited up to join Captain America and Spider-Man for a superhero breakfast Sunday morning at The Kentucky Castle. Jan. 17: Taxes, electric cars, and hit tour.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 arrested after shots fired, burglary at Lexington business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man was arrested Tuesday after a burglary and reports of shots fired near Palumbo Drive in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said at 5:55 a.m., officers were sent to the Valvoline in the 2800 block of Palumbo Drive after reports of shots fired. The department said officers learned a former employee, 31-year-old Juan Ramos, was accidentally let into the building and allegedly tried to steal a TV. After making it outside, Ramos fired several gunshots.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky gas prices dropping

Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for electronics equipment owners to repair their devices. Morning weather forecast: 1/17/23. Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain ends, sunshine returns. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington

MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington. MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington. MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington. A consumer’s ‘right to repair’. Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington Urban County Council hosts first session of 2023

The Lexington Urban County Council held the first session of 2023 on Tuesday. Lexington Urban County Council hosts first session …. The Lexington Urban County Council held the first session of 2023 on Tuesday. Lexington Fire Department’s efforts to recruit and …. In nearly a decade, the number of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WCPO

Reality TV star Julie Chrisley begins prison sentence in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will begin their prison sentences Tuesday. The husband-wife duo were sentenced to prison in late November for fraud and tax crimes. Julie has been assigned to Federal Medical Center in Lexington. She was initially expected to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy