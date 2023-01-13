Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
‘Rally against censorship’ with Kyle Rittenhouse moved to convention center after brewery backs out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A “rally against censorship” originally planned at Southern Star Brewery in Conroe has been moved to the Lone Star Convention Center after the brewery announced Friday it had canceled the event. Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough confirmed the convention…
mocomotive.com
1,000-home development planned for Magnolia area in 2025
Shea Homes acquired land in the Magnolia area for the new community. (Courtesy Shea Homes) A new housing development is slated to come to the Magnolia community in the next two years. According to a Jan. 17 news release, Shea Homes acquired 430 acres in west Montgomery County along FM…
mocomotive.com
Community Resource Fair coming Feb. 11 to Cleveland
The Family and Community Coalition of Montgomery County and the Trinity River Food Bank are hosting a free Community Resource Fair on Feb. 11, from 10 a.m .to 1 p.m., at the Cleveland Civic Center. More than a dozen vendors are signed up to participate. The event is being held on a Saturday in order to encourage family participation, said Christine Shippey, CEO of Trinity River Food Bank.
mocomotive.com
Habitat for Humanity Announces LGI Homes as Presenting Sponsor for Building Hope Gala
CONROE, TX – The Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Texas (Habitat MCTX) 2023 Building Hope Gala, “May Every Journey Lead You Home” will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 6:00 pm at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel. The event will be co-chaired by Jill Krueger and Sonya Nicholson and honor the Chimenti Family and The Woodlands Methodist Church, presented by LGI Homes.
New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe
The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
MySanAntonio
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a Conroe brewery backtracked its decision to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, event organizer Defiance Press & Publishing has since assured its social media followers that the rally will take place as scheduled on Jan. 26.
mocomotive.com
Woodlands man resigns from utility board in hopes of being re-appointed to water district spot he won
A Woodlands man who was deemed ineligible to serve on a groundwater conservation district, an elected position he won, has resigned from another post that prevented him from taking office. John Yoars resigned from Municipal Utility District No. 36 in The Woodlands on Friday, a move that he said he…
mocomotive.com
Pet of the Month: Chava
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
TxDOT wants your input on upgrades to I-45 in Montgomery County
The state is looking to upgrade the 24-mile stretch of roadway between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 South in Conroe, but it wants to hear from you first.
votebeat.org
Stop the Steal is using new tactics. The goal is the same.
Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Dig deeper into how our democracy works with Votebeat’s free newsletters. Two years after supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election,...
News Channel 25
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month. “It’s been kind of a shitstorm,” Southern Star Brewery CEO Dave Fougeron...
KBTX.com
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
fox26houston.com
Family of woman found decapitated speaks to FOX 26, community holds vigil
MAGNOLIA, Texas - Family members of Angie Diaz, also referred to as Anggy, who deputies say was decapitated by her husband in Waller County, spoke to FOX 26 Saturday night shortly before a community vigil was held across the street from their home. Adis Diaz, Anggy's aunt, says it's been...
realtynewsreport.com
Exxon Skyscraper Sold for Apartment Conversion
HOUSTON – (Exclusive Story from Realty News Report) – The 45-story former headquarters of Humble Oil, a predecessor to Exxon, has been sold to a developer that plans to convert the vacant office building to residential units – a redevelopment that could supercharge downtown revitalization. The 1.2...
Victory Pie Co. closes Magnolia cafe
Victory Pie Co. closed its Magnolia cafe Jan. 1. (Courtesy Victory Pie Co.) Victory Pie Company, located at 32907 Tamina Road, Magnolia, closed its cafe Jan. 1, owner Sheila Blue said in a Jan. 6 phone call. The bakery will no longer be open for breakfast or lunch, but will...
realtynewsreport.com
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
