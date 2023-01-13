ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

1,000-home development planned for Magnolia area in 2025

Shea Homes acquired land in the Magnolia area for the new community. (Courtesy Shea Homes) A new housing development is slated to come to the Magnolia community in the next two years. According to a Jan. 17 news release, Shea Homes acquired 430 acres in west Montgomery County along FM…
MAGNOLIA, TX
mocomotive.com

Community Resource Fair coming Feb. 11 to Cleveland

The Family and Community Coalition of Montgomery County and the Trinity River Food Bank are hosting a free Community Resource Fair on Feb. 11, from 10 a.m .to 1 p.m., at the Cleveland Civic Center. More than a dozen vendors are signed up to participate. The event is being held on a Saturday in order to encourage family participation, said Christine Shippey, CEO of Trinity River Food Bank.
CLEVELAND, TX
mocomotive.com

Habitat for Humanity Announces LGI Homes as Presenting Sponsor for Building Hope Gala

CONROE, TX – The Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Texas (Habitat MCTX) 2023 Building Hope Gala, “May Every Journey Lead You Home” will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 6:00 pm at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel. The event will be co-chaired by Jill Krueger and Sonya Nicholson and honor the Chimenti Family and The Woodlands Methodist Church, presented by LGI Homes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe

The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
CONROE, TX
MySanAntonio

Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a Conroe brewery backtracked its decision to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse, event organizer Defiance Press & Publishing has since assured its social media followers that the rally will take place as scheduled on Jan. 26.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Pet of the Month: Chava

Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
votebeat.org

Stop the Steal is using new tactics. The goal is the same.

Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Dig deeper into how our democracy works with Votebeat’s free newsletters. Two years after supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston

MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Exxon Skyscraper Sold for Apartment Conversion

HOUSTON – (Exclusive Story from Realty News Report) – The 45-story former headquarters of Humble Oil, a predecessor to Exxon, has been sold to a developer that plans to convert the vacant office building to residential units – a redevelopment that could supercharge downtown revitalization. The 1.2...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Victory Pie Co. closes Magnolia cafe

Victory Pie Co. closed its Magnolia cafe Jan. 1. (Courtesy Victory Pie Co.) Victory Pie Company, located at 32907 Tamina Road, Magnolia, closed its cafe Jan. 1, owner Sheila Blue said in a Jan. 6 phone call. The bakery will no longer be open for breakfast or lunch, but will...
MAGNOLIA, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
BROOKSHIRE, TX

