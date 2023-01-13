Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Chase through Double Springs ends with wrecked vehicle, shots fired at officers
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — The driver who crashed Tuesday night after shooting at police and leading them on a chase through downtown Double Springs was taken into custody Tuesday according to the town's mayor. Elmo Robinson said the chase began after the Double Springs Police Department attempted to pull...
wcbi.com
Investigators confirm identity of man killed in Lamar County, Ala.
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we first told you about last week. Agents with the Alabama law enforcement agency have confirmed the name of the man shot and killed during a pursuit Friday morning in Vernon. According to a press release, 24-year-old...
wtva.com
Mother seeking answers after deadly officer-involved shooting in Lamar County
VERNON, Ala. (WTVA) - The State of Alabama continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that ultimately left one person dead. The shooting happened Friday morning, Jan. 13 on County Road 10 in Lamar County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), it happened after a Vernon Police pursuit. ALEA...
wbrc.com
Lamar County man arrested for shooting woman in vehicle
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators have arrested a Lamar County man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 13. Police say 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Lamar County Man Charged in Vernon Shooting that Left One Injured
A 50-year-old Lamar County man is facing charges in connection with a shooting in Vernon that left a person injured Friday. According to a release from the 24th Judicial Circuit of Alabama, the incident occurred on Tower Road in Vernon. Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle in the case.
wcbi.com
Citizen helps Columbus police catch burglary in progress
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A sharp-eyed citizen helped Columbus Police make a quick arrest in a burglary case. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police were called to a burglary in progress on Alabama Street. A neighbor had called 911 to report suspicious activity. When police got there, the...
wcbi.com
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
wcbi.com
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
wcbi.com
Louisville teen still missing as family, investigators search for him
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s still no sign of a missing Louisville teenager. Montevious Goss was waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning outside of his house. But that’s the last time investigators said his family saw him. Louisville Police have talked with a lot of people...
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
WTOK-TV
DeKalb man charged with rape
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a DeKalb man was arrested Sunday. Moore said Travis Short, 47, is accused of rape-assault with the intent to ravish. Short’s initial bond was set at $50,000.
wvtm13.com
Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
5-year-old’s death under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police are investigating the death of a five-year-old. Police said they responded to a home on Gun Club Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. They discovered the five-year-old had died. Detectives said they are in the early stages of the investigation. The child has not been identified. Anyone […]
wcbi.com
Winston County Sheriff’s Office invests into new drone
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two of the latest additions to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office will allow law enforcement to have a bird’s eye view of investigations. The sheriff’s office already owns a drone but it decided to invest in an upgrade and add to its collection.
wcbi.com
People across city, county kickoff Day of Service at Lion Hills
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Day of Service in Columbus included people from across the city and county. The breakfast at Lion Hills was the kickoff to a day of helping others. Keynote Speaker Tyson Cunningham talked about progress and work yet to be done. Cunningham said he hopes...
wvtm13.com
Mother & stepfather of mother shot and killed Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa want the world to know about their Princess Jamea
23-year-old Jamea Harris of Birmingham was shot and killed early Sunday morning near the Strip in Tuscaloosa. Her mother and her stepfather are talking with WVTM13 about the daughter they lost and the mother her son will miss.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman dead after shooting near University of Alabama campus
A 23-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in the area known as The Strip near the campus of the University of Alabama, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two people to be arrested and charged with capital murder. Officers...
wcbi.com
Lee County Library debuts new bookmobile for Lee, Itawamba Counties
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A new “library on wheels” made its debut. The new Lee County Library Bookmobile is now ready to take the adventure of reading to schools and other places in Lee and Itawamba Counties. The Mercedes Sprint vehicle can hold more than 1,500...
wcbi.com
Words from the family searching for teen missing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville Teen has been missing since Wednesday night. Many people in the Winston County area in search of Montevious Goss, and his family along with Louisville Police are asking for the community’s help in getting answers about where he may be. Our T’Keeyah...
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
