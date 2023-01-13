Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Related
Boise Police investigating home burglary, seeking video and other information
BOISE, Idaho — After someone stole $2,500 in cash from a Boise home, police are asking anyone with information, including video or pictures, to contact them. The burglary occurred Sunday on West Donnybrook Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of South Maple Grove Road situated roughly between Franklin Road and the Interstate 184 connector, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
Post Register
Boise Police seek information on burglary suspects
On Sunday night, Boise Police responded to a home on the 8000 block of W Donnybrook Dr for a reported burglary. Evidence indicates unknown suspects entered the home and stole approximately $2,500 in cash. Around 4 p.m., doorbell video shows an adult male wearing blue sweatpants, a windbreaker-style jacket, a...
Man killed when train, SUV collide near Kuna
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — One man has died following a crash involving a train and an SUV southeast of Kuna, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 1:21 p.m. Tuesday on Kuna Mora Road near South Eagle Road. The sheriff's office said initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was headed south and crossed the railroad tracks in front of a westbound train when the collision occurred.
Idaho Man Charged in Deadly Fentanyl Case
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho man is facing charges of dealing the deadly drug fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person last year. The U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced a federal grand jury in Boise indicted 36-year-old Tanner Goforth on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Goforth is accused of selling fentanyl to another person in May 2022 that killed the victim. Goforth was arrested and charged by Nampa Police on January 12 and is set to be arraigned in a Boise courtroom January 17. The man could face a minimum of 20 years behind prison bars if convicted.
Idaho State Police and POST support the Governor's proposed public safety budget
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho) proposed increasing Idaho State Police commissioned state trooper pay by 10%; additionally, he aims to spend $200,000 on additional safety equipment for each trooper. "The mall shooting that occurred at the Boise mall in October 2021, we recognize immediately we didn't have...
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide
Two men are dead following a domestic disturbance that is being investigated as a murder-suicide. At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a stabbing on Shelburne Street in Caldwell. They discovered two males on the floor of the home with what looked like multiple stab wounds upon arrival, according to a Caldwell Police release.
Vallow-Daybell case: Judge to hear death penalty challenge, other motions Thursday
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Prosecutors in the murder case against Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell say they have sufficient evidence to prove that the death penalty is warranted -- calling the facts in the case, "egregious and heinous." That's one of the prosecution's responses to defense motions...
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Idaho man indicted for deadly fentanyl distribution
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man faces up to life in prison after he was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death, according to the United States Department of Justice. 36-year-old Tanner Lee Goforth allegedly dealt a substance knowing it contained fentanyl in May...
Two Are Dead After Early Morning Murder Suicide In Caldwell
UPDATE (4:30 PM) Preliminary results have determined that a murder-suicide resulted in the deaths of the two males. The coroner’s office will release the names. Caldwell, Idaho - At 6:30 a.m., officers in Caldwell responded to a 911 call for a stabbing that occurred on Shelburne street. When the officers arrived they discovered two males on the floor of the home with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. One of them was deceased upon arrival.
United Against Hate event addresses hate crimes in Idaho
CALDWELL, Idaho — The College of Idaho, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, DOJ Community Relations Service and the FBI gathered in Caldwell today for a United Against Hate event at the college. Several hundred community members attended. "We wanted to bring the community together to have a conversation about...
Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho
Maria Juarez knew her son would eventually need help from caregivers other than herself. She knew she would have to expose him to adults outside of her family. Brandon Juarez has Down Syndrome and is unable to speak. When a day came that Maria learned of his abuse, the Nampa mother remembers asking her son […] The post Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIVI-TV
Meridian woman accused of embezzling more than $1.7 million from Black Canyon Irrigation District
BOISE, Idaho — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, of Meridian, with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014 to 2022.
VIDEO: A Terrifying & Haunted Mine is 6 Hours Away From Boise
If there is one thing that I will never mess with, it's paranormal entities and all of that stuff. You could add snakes and spiders to that list, but there is something about paranormal energy that is terrifying because you can't escape it. You can't see it, you don't know it's coming, and honestly - how do you stop it?
KTVB
Idaho girls basketball rankings: Two local squads earn No. 1 spots
BOISE, Idaho — After a pair of wins over Weiser and Fruitland in the past week, Parma moved into the No. 1 spot in the 3A classification in Tuesday's Idaho high school girls basketball state media poll. The Panthers join Melba, who sits atop the 2A rankings, as Treasure...
Boise Zamboni Driver Sees Outpouring of Support on GoFundMe
It's the kind of thing that you love to see--and here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to see it often. We're talking about the community coming together in a big way, and that's exactly what has gone on in just a matter of days. Our friend and local...
Boise Minimalists Will Appreciate This $3M Home With Simple, Modern Lines
Minimalist interior design is characterized by clean lines, simple geometric shapes, and a monochromatic palette where color is utilized as an accent, not the focal point. The aesthetic is typically coupled with an open floor plan that allows for an abundance of natural light to fill the space. Streamlined décor fosters a comfortable and calm sanctuary vibe the minimalist finds essential.
These 15 Boise Area Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try
Last April, Food & Wine did a spotlight on seven cities they considered to have America’s best up-and-coming food scenes. We’re not sure that anyone expected to see Boise on the list, but we were flattered to find ourselves at #2!. That’s just a testament to the incredible...
More Dog Parks in Nampa (They Said) It’ll Be Fun (They Said)
Does the Treasure Valley really need another dog park? Apparently, because the City of Nampa is planning another one. Nampa Parks & Recreation announced their plans to build a new dog park just off of Smith Ave, between Middleton and Midway (see photos below), and that’s proven to be a pretty controversial topic, which we were not expecting at all. Read here for more on the unexpected controversy.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0