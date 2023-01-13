The Louisiana Capitol Building, April 8, 2021. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator). Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislators agree that pay raises for K-12 school teachers, roads and bridges will likely benefit from the extra $1.5 billion in state revenue that is expected to arrive over the next 18 months. But questions remain about what other portions of state government might see an increase in support.

