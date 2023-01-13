ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana budget priorities: Where the governor, state lawmakers stand

The Louisiana Capitol Building, April 8, 2021. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator). Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislators agree that pay raises for K-12 school teachers, roads and bridges will likely benefit from the extra $1.5 billion in state revenue that is expected to arrive over the next 18 months. But questions remain about what other portions of state government might see an increase in support.
In reversal, BESE votes to take new look at early learning standards

BATON ROUGE, La. - In an about face, Louisiana's top school board Tuesday morning voted to take another look at new learning standards for the state's youngest students amid controversy on whether the benchmarks would allow politicized instruction. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had twice approved the...
How will Texas lawmakers spend an extra $32 billion?

DALLAS — To say Texas lawmakers have a pile of cash to back up their legislative dreams would be a massive understatement. In fact, the budget surplus here in Texas is so large, a record $32.7 billion, it’s more than the entire budget in 29 other states. “So,...
Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou qualifying rounds end

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club. There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program

TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program. Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
