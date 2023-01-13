Maybe we should let the tribes govern the whole state. They seem to actually care about their people. If we would just stop treating addicts like criminal scum and see them as people who are sick and need help, and made getting help easier there would be a lot more people seeking help. Instead we have a governor that wants to put people in prison if they get arrested for possession 3 times. Guess what? They are going to get drugs in prison, get out, and likely continue to do drugs. How does that solve anything? How about we get to the root of the problem.
what ppl should be asking is where is the 70 million in revenue from the medical Marijuana bill that money is supposed to be used for treatment as well and that's the number I got from a state rep just last month and was also informed addiction treatment will never see a dime
