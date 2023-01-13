ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Misty Alexander
4d ago

Maybe we should let the tribes govern the whole state. They seem to actually care about their people. If we would just stop treating addicts like criminal scum and see them as people who are sick and need help, and made getting help easier there would be a lot more people seeking help. Instead we have a governor that wants to put people in prison if they get arrested for possession 3 times. Guess what? They are going to get drugs in prison, get out, and likely continue to do drugs. How does that solve anything? How about we get to the root of the problem.

Erik Harmon
4d ago

what ppl should be asking is where is the 70 million in revenue from the medical Marijuana bill that money is supposed to be used for treatment as well and that's the number I got from a state rep just last month and was also informed addiction treatment will never see a dime

news9.com

Healthcare Alliance For The Uninsured Helps Oklahomans Without Coverage Get Medical Care

According to Health Alliance for the Uninsured (HAU), around 500,000 Oklahomans do not have health insurance. Jeanean Jones, executive director for Health Alliance for the Uninsured, wants those without coverage to know there is care available. "There is hope and help for Oklahomans who are uninsured. The emergency room does...
5NEWS

Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
VAN BUREN, AR
blackchronicle.com

Health officials will take back management of troubled lab | News

After more than two years marked with staffing shortages and citations from federal inspectors, management of the Oklahoma Public Health Lab will shift back from a private nonprofit vendor to the State Department of Health at the end of January. Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit formed under the Oklahoma State...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to ban implementation of critical race theory statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state Sen. Nathan Dahm has filed a bill that would ban state agencies or departments from implementing critical race theory statewide. A news release sent on Martin Luther King Jr. Day states that Senate Bill 348 would prohibit every agency or department of the state, county or municipality, or political subdivision from adopting any policy or training materials to promote race or sex stereotyping or scapegoating.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Group of Oklahoma doctors warn against dangerous COVID treatment

TULSA, Okla. — A group of doctors within the Oklahoma State Medical Association is urging patients to turn down certain treatments being given for a COVID infection from some outpatient and urgent care clinics. The Healthy Oklahoma Coalition held a news briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss what has been...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma Republicans target transgender health care

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several Republican lawmakers are seeking to limit gender-affirming care for transgender Oklahomans through a slate of bills LGBTQ advocates say are extreme. Ahead of the legislative session that starts Feb. 6, GOP lawmakers have pre-filed at least four bills that would ban gender-affirming care for many transgender Oklahomans.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Edy Zoo

Oklahoma leads the country in domestic violence cases: Here is what the state is doing about it

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Domestic violence is a pervasive problem in Oklahoma, and the statistics are staggering. According to recent research, an estimated 49.1% of women and 40.7% of men in Oklahoma experience domestic abuse – physical, rape, or stalking – during their lifetimes. This is the highest percentage in the United States and places Oklahoma third nationwide for the number of women killed by male offenders in single-victim homicides.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023

McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

First Latina Elected to Oklahoma House Makes History

Oklahoma City-- Early in this New Year, state Representative Annie Menz, D-Norman, cast her first votes on the Floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, becoming the only Latina to do so in the history of the House. “It is an honor to sit on the House Floor as the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Announcement from Drummond Law, PLLC

As I transition to my new role as Oklahoma’s Attorney General, I will no longer be working in or be associated with Drummond Law, PLLC. Should you need legal assistance, please contact Holly Squier at holly.squier@drummond.law, who will ensure you are connected with the appropriate attorney to assist you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
argusjournal.com

UC Asset’s new $3M cannabis property acquisition includes protection for existing shareholders

ATLANTA, GA, January 17, 2023 — McapMediawire — UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU) announced last week that the company entered a MOU to acquire a 10,000 square foot cannabis cultivation property in the State of Oklahoma, through a non-cash acquisition deal. Upon closing of the acquisition, UCASU will invest $1 million to build extra 5,000 square feet of cannabis cultivation facility at the same site.
OKLAHOMA STATE
lutheranmuseum.com

Winter’s Alone Yet Together in Oklahoma

It looks like it going to be a typical winter day here in the Midwest. What better day than to write about some historical Winter’s in the Midwest. And where better to start than the birth of a Winter. Ernst Friederich Jacob Winter was born on January 14, 1861,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KARK 4 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
