Business Insider

5 ways you can improve your next vacation just by holding a single credit card

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. There are many convenient travel tools that...
msn.com

Flight Attendant Shares Her Top 10 Travel Hacks Including Tips I've Never Even Thought of Before

My mother-in-law has done it again. She sends me travel articles published in the U.K. papers; she reads a lot of them as she used to live there. The last story she sent me was this one on the 'right' way to ask airline passengers to switch seats with you, which also came from the Daily Mail. Today, she shared an article titled: Upgrade your flight for FREE: Emirates flight attendant shares 10 travel hacks. RELATED: What Do Flight Attendants Notice First When You Board the Plane?
msn.com

Key Tip for First-Time Cruisers Prevents a Mistake So Many Travelers Make

Going on a cruise is so different from other types of travel that it can be a bit overwhelming to figure everything out if it's your first time. After all, you're boarding a ship and staying there for the duration of your vacation (minus any ports you get off at, of course). It doesn't exactly work like other trips!
Thrillist

JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now

Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
disneyfoodblog.com

PreCheck vs. Global Entry: What You Should Apply For Before Your Next Vacation

Traveling isn’t as easy as it used to be. There are plenty of rules and regulations about how large bags can be and how many you can have, sometimes you have to arrive at the airport waaaaaay earlier than you think, and don’t even get us started on those TSA Security lines. Going through airport security doesn’t have to be a headache with expedited services like PreCheck and Global Entry, though. But which one is right for you? We’re breaking it all down.
Business Insider

Best travel insurance rates for your trip, week of January 17

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The average cost of travel insurance has...
Time Out Global

These are 2023’s hottest destinations, according to TripAdvisor

Wondering where everyone’ll be jetting off to this year? Where’s gonna be trendy? Where’s going to be hot? Well, wonder no more. TripAdvisor has crunched the numbers to figure out which destinations will be trending the most this year. As part of its ‘Best of the Best’...
BoardingArea

Understanding The Most Misunderstood AMEX Platinum Card Benefit

When it comes to the American Express Platinum Card, I’d have to describe our relationship status as “it’s complicated.” While I can get a decent return on the $695 annual fee, it requires taking advantage of the plethora of statement credits. This is why some refer to the AMEX Platinum Card as one of the most expensive coupon books available.
smallbiztrends.com

What is an Airbnb?

Airbnb is an online platform that lets people rent out everything from a spare room to an entire home. This “air bed and breakfast” was started in 2008 in San Francisco. Today there are millions of hosts and guests interacting through these unique accommodations. What Is Airbnb?. The...
TravelPulse

Cruise Planners Releases 2023 Travel Trends Outlook

As the travel industry looks to continue its bounce back in 2023, Cruise Planners unveiled the top travel trends for the upcoming year and what advisors are focusing on during wave season. After reporting purchases were up 15 percent in 2022, Cruise Planners officials said luxury travel is expected to...
Gizmodo

How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More

Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?
Thrillist

JetBlue Will Pay for Your Uber Ride to or from the Airport Now

JetBlue Vacations has already nixed a lot of travel headaches. The Insider Experience alone gets you early boarding, no change fees, and complimentary in-flight alcoholic beverages. Now, the company is taking it one step further and offering free Uber rides to or from the airport. From now through January 31,...

