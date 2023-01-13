Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Still No Reopening Date for Highway 154 as Caltrans Crews Clear Roadway and Assess Storm Damage
Highway 154 has been closed for more than a week as Caltrans crews clear rockfalls and mudslides from the roadway that connects the Santa Barbara South Coast and the Santa Ynez Valley. As of Tuesday afternoon, there still was no estimate for when the highway will reopen. It was shut...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Begins Long Recovery from Impacts of Recent Storms
While the rain appears to have moved out Santa Barbara County, with little chance of expected through at least the next week, damages and impacts throughout the South Coast and the rest of the county have been left in the wake of the back-to-back storms. With road closures due to...
Noozhawk
Latest Storm to Hit Santa Barbara County Expected to Be Much Weaker
Rain began falling across Santa Barbara County on Sunday afternoon, but forecasters say the latest weather system will be much weaker than the storms that hammered the region last week. Most coastal and valley areas are expected to receive a half-inch to an inch of rain overnight into Monday, according...
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging at Santa Barbara Harbor to Begin Next Week
While Santa Barbara’s waterfront is holding up through the latest storms and large swell events, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club remains closed and the harbor entrance remains “non-navigable” to most vessels, Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire said last week. The large swell event Jan. 5-6 washed away the...
Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms
A massive crack has been discovered in the cliffs of Shoreline Park above Leadbetter Beach according to Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, extreme caution near and below the cliffs is advised. The post Large crack forms along Shoreline Park cliffs following local storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Sewage Spill Prompts Closure of Miramar, Fernald Point Beaches
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “Beach Closed” notice in the Montecito area on Tuesday in response to a spill of untreated sewage. The spill involved a release of approximately 5,760 gallons of sewage from a compromised sewage line to San Ysidro Creek, on East Valley Lane in Montecito.
Ventura County flooding, evacuations, road closures continue
Ventura County residents are still recovering from back-to-back storms, with evacuations and road closures in effect following severe flooding. Rain continued to fall Monday morning.Matilija Canyon Road, north of Ojai, was closed due to flooding. About 70 people were evacuated over the weekend, some by helicopter, due to mud, flooding and road damage.State Route 33 remained closed in both directions Monday morning at Fairview Road in Ojai. State Route 150 was also closed in both directions.A recent evacuation order for the Ventura Beach RV resort was lifted, but the park remained closed Monday morning. A week ago the property was massively flooded, sustaining at least a million dollars in damages, according to the park owner, who said they are trying to reopen by Memorial Day.
Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area
Santa Barbara County has lifted its shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area, but the roadway remains closed and impassable. The post Santa Barbara County has removed shelter-in-place order for Miguelito Canyon Road area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor
The weekend’s storm posed some complications for the Santa Barbara Harbor. The post Weekend storm poses complications for Santa Barbara Harbor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Authorities Pleading With Residents Of Matilija Canyon To Evacuate
The residents who live in Matilija Canyon northeast of the Ojai Valley are a tight-knit, hardy group who love their remote and rustic surroundings. And they've dealt with disaster in the past. Whether major wildfires like the Thomas Fire or major storms like those in 2005 and 1995, many have...
Central Coast residents warned to evacuate as lake nears capacity: ‘Stay out of the water’
Recent rains have swollen the lake to about 9 feet below its spill level.
Rocks arrive to shore up damaged section at the Santa Barbara Yacht club parking lot
Rocks arrive at the Santa Barbara Yacht club parking lot to protect the area from next high tide. Earlier this month waves wiped out sand and a portion of the parking lot. The post Rocks arrive to shore up damaged section at the Santa Barbara Yacht club parking lot appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria RV Fire Injures 3 People
Three people were injured in a recreational vehicle fire at a Santa Maria construction site early Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Crews from the county and Santa Maria fire departments responded to a RV in flames on the 3500 block of Skyway Drive at 12:33 a.m.
Patterson Avenue south of Highway 101 closed due to fallen tree
A large tree fell around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 and took two power line poles with it, closing Patterson Avenue from Hollister Avenue to the 101 Freeway. The post Patterson Avenue south of Highway 101 closed due to fallen tree appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel
The rain may be coming to an end but displaced families in Orcutt are still in search of new homes. The post Orcutt Sinkhole family displaced and living in a hotel appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
omahanews.net
Flood, mudslide threats prompt evacuations along California coast
MONTECITO, California: The latest Pacific storm to hit California killed nearly 12 people and prompted the evacuation of some 25,000 others, including the entire town of Montecito and nearby areas of the Santa Barbara coast. The Montecito evacuation zone was among 17 California regions where authorities worry that torrential downpours,...
Highway 1 between Black Road and Solomon Road is closed due to flooding
A portion of Highway 1, between Black Road and Solomon Road southwest of Santa Maria, is closed due to flooding according to Caltrans District 5. The post Highway 1 between Black Road and Solomon Road is closed due to flooding appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
