New Jersey State

kion546.com

Woman’s body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
kion546.com

Virginia school district under investigation for alleged violation of human rights act

Multiple schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, are under investigation after allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before many students submitted college applications. State Attorney General Jason Miyares launched the investigation on January 4 against Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
kion546.com

Art professor sues after firing over Prophet Muhammad images

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An adjunct art professor is suing the Minnesota university that dismissed her for including depictions of the Prophet Muhammad in a global art course. Erika López Prater alleges in a lawsuit that Hamline University subjected her to religious discrimination and defamation after a Muslim student objected when she included a 14th-century painting depicting the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson on Islamic art. Her attorneys say in a news release that the firing has cost Lopez Prater her job and damaged her professional and personal reputation. Hamline, a small, private school in St. Paul, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
SAINT PAUL, MN

