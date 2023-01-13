Read full article on original website
Parking demand would be met by spaces dedicated for Beal Commons, says firm
SHREWSBURY – A transportation and engineering firm has concluded that the parking demand for the proposed Beal Commons project would be met with the 126 spaces dedicated to the project. During the Jan. 5 Planning Board meeting, the developers of the Beal Commons project, Civico Greenly, presented both this...
Town Administrator John Coderre to leave Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – After years at the helm of Northborough, Town Administrator John Coderre will be heading to a new town. The Foxborough Board of Selectmen unanimously voted for Coderre to become their Town Manager during their Jan. 17 meeting. Coderre was one of four finalists for the Foxborough position,...
Grants to help boost Marlborough downtown business
MARLBOROUGH – Two grants recently approved by the City Council will help enliven downtown this year. The Regional Economic Development Organization’s Grant Program gave the Marlborough Economic Development Corp. $35,466.20 for downtown improvements and to increase foot traffic. The funds will be used to install temporary containers/pods for...
Hundreds in Massachusetts town fuming over massive property tax increase
LUNENBURG, Mass. — The assessor for the Massachusetts town of Lunenburg is receiving blowback from hundreds of angry residents over a massive increase in their property taxes. Some Lunenburg residents with lakefront homes in the town have seen their property value increase by 135%, and with tax bills due...
2 local motels fined by state AG office
BOSTON - Three affiliated Central Massachusetts motels and their managers were ordered to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and penalties for labor violations, including the failure to pay wages and earned sick time in a timely manner, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. The motels - Worcester City Motel in Shrewsbury, ...
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Massachusetts and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Northborough ‘Select Board’ name change to go before Town Meeting
NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough may be the latest community in the region to change the name of its Board of Selectmen to Select Board. Chair Mitch Cohen said he asked for this to be placed on the Jan. 9 agenda. He noted that there have been broad discussions about the change over the past several months while he was on the board.
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
Search for a new Hudson superintendent continues
HUDSON – The Hudson School Committee is inching closer to hiring a new superintendent. After Superintendent Marco C. Rodrigues announced his intent to retire this June, the committee began the search process. A search consultant with the New England School Development Council, Dr. Carolyn Burke, will meet with parents...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
Richard M. Markert, 86, of Southborough
– Richard M. Markert, 86, of Southborough returned to God peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, while at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. He was the son of the late Joseph and Katherine (Lulay) Markert. Richard was the beloved husband and dance partner of his “True Love” Margaret ‘Peg’...
Training for the trades: Local company aiming to prepare next generation of workers
Getting an electrician or plumber to make a house call these days is like winning the lottery. Experts expect the problem to get worse as today’s workers retire and fewer young people enter the trades. Local company Forge is attempting to turn the training model upside down in order...
Jane Sabella, 91, of Marlborough
– Jane (Duridas) Sabella, 91, of Marlborough, died Saturday January 14, 2023, at Marie Esther Health Center in Marlborough, MA. She was the daughter of the late Chris and Sofia (Zaracovtou) Duridas and the wife of the late Joseph J. Sabella of Marlborough who died in 1979. She was also predeceased by her six brothers and sisters, George Duridas, Peggy Morelli, John Duridas, Mary DeSantis, Helen Cantz, and Charles Duridas.
Grace E. Cartmell, 92, of Shrewsbury and Northborough
Shrewsbury/Northborough – The Family of Grace Cartmell Share her passing on January 5, 2023. In Loving Memory of Our Mom, Grace Eleanor Studley-Farson-Cartmell:. Mom was born on February 8,1930 in Worcester, MA, the daughter to Frederick R. and Maud S. (Crabtree) Studley. She was the third in a family of four children. Her older siblings were John R. Studley of Auburn and Olive S. Duff of Worcester, both predeceased her. Her younger sibling, Shirley M. Dwinnell lived in Northborough for over 50 years and recently she and her husband Paul Dwinnell relocated to an assisted living facility in Auburn.
Joanne C. Coyle, 62, formerly of Grafton and Northborough
– Joanne C. Coyle, age 62 was born August 17, 1960, and passed away January 10, 2023, at Windham Hospital in Connecticut following her sudden battle with cancer. She lived in Grafton, MA and Northborough, MA before moving to Connecticut. She was a graduate of Grafton High School. Joanne was...
Beverly Munn, 79, of Grafton
– Beverly Ann Munn, 79, of Grafton, an angel here on earth, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Saint Vincent Hospital. Beverly was born in Boston, daughter of the late, Allen R. and Thelma E. (Gibson) Munn. She grew up in Boston and attended Girl’s Latin High School before graduating from Jeremiah E. Burke High School.
Cohar Bartlett, 90, of Northborough
– Cohar Bartlett, artist and caring mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on January 13, at Whitney Place, just down the road from her longtime home in Northborough, MA. She was 90 years old. An artist, businesswoman, and animal-lover, Co was born in 1932 to Hannah and...
Businesses damaged in Boston Post Road East fire
MARLBOROUGH – Several businesses were impacted by a fire in Marlborough over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, the Marlborough Fire Department responded to a fire in a commercial structure at 42 Boston Post Road East. The initial alarm response included Engine 5, Engine 1,...
Westborough police log, Jan. 20 edition
9:14 a.m. Connector Rd. Disturbance (general). 11:53 a.m. Milk St./Nipmuck Dr. Traffic/motor vehicle. 7:37 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Park St. Well-being check. 7:47 p.m. Connector Rd. traffic/motor vehicle. 10:58 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto. Saturday, Dec. 31. 1:16 a.m. Nourse St./Brewer Dr. Suspicious person. 7:51 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto. 5:00 p.m....
About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
