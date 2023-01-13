ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CrowdStrike Analyst Initiates Coverage, Says Company Has 'Best-In-Class Endpoint Security Capabilities'

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD Wednesday, saying the company offers best-in-class endpoint security capabilities. Analyst's Bullish Take: Keith Bachman at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Crowdstrike with an Outperform rating, and a $120 price target. “We believe that CrowdStrike offers best-in-class endpoint security...
Bitcoin Surges Above $21K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Intact — Analyst Says This 'Could Awaken Some Dormant Long-Term Bulls'

Major coins traded green on Sunday buoyed by renewed investor confidence that the Federal Reserve is managing inflation successfully without pushing the economy into recession. Cryptocurrency Gains (% in 24 hours) Price (Recorded 8:32pm EST) Bitcoin +2% $21,118.80. Ethereum +2.7% $1,564.75. Dogecoin +2.4 $0.08. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD...
Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?

Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level

Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
Faraday Future Inks Shareholder Agreement With FF Global Partners

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE has signed an Amended and Restated Shareholder Agreement with FF Top LLC, the wholly owned subsidiary of FF Global Partners LLC. The newly signed Shareholder Agreement solidifies FF Top as an important shareholder with 1:10 super voting rights, subject to shareholder approval. Also, 1:20...
