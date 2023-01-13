Read full article on original website
Related
How Harry Kane compares to Manchester Utd, Barcelona and Real Madrid top goalscorers
A look at how Harry Kane and his Tottenham record compares to the leading goalscorers of some of Europe's biggest clubs.
Barcelona star keen to stay and fight for place at Camp Nou
Franck Kessie is keen to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place amid speculation that he could leave Camp Nou.
Transfer rumours: Maguire offered Man Utd exit route; Barcelona's Gundogan interest
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Maguire, Jude Bellingham, Ilkay Gundogan, Alejandro Garnacho and more.
Liverpool's next five games following FA Cup fourth tie confirmation
Here's what Liverpool's upcoming schedule looks like after they progressed into the FA Cup fourth round.
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players
Jurgen Klopp insists he's not 'too loyal' to veteran Liverpool players.
Lionel Scaloni reveals his favourite between Diego Maradona & Lionel Messi
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni makes his choice between Diego Maradona or Lionel Messi.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0