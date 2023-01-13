ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
NBC New York

David Solomon Admits Goldman Took on Too Much, Too Quickly in Consumer Business

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told CNBC on Wednesday that his firm suffered an upsetting quarter partly due to its overly ambitious consumer efforts. "We obviously had a disappointing quarter, and we tried to own that, you know, up front," Solomon said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC New York

Fed Directs Big Banks to Disclose How They Are Preparing for Climate Change Risks

The six largest banks in the U.S. have until the end of July to show the impact that climate change could have on their operations. The institutions are to show the impact that climate could have on their loan portfolios and commercial real estate holdings. Participating banks include Bank of...
NBC New York

Why Mark Cuban Called ‘B.S.' on a ‘Shark Tank' Company That Was on Track to Bring in $14 Million Last Year

After decades as an investor, billionaire Mark Cuban has developed a keen instinct for whether a company's pitch is too good to be true. Cuban put those instincts to work on Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank," when the billionaire told sustainable wellness company Cabinet Health's founders he was suspicious of their lack of profit. Co-founders Russ Gong and Achal Patel told investors their over-the-counter pills, packaged in refillable glass bottles, were projected to bring in $14 million in revenue in 2022.
CBS LA

Microsoft is laying off 10,000 workers

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers over the next eight months, the software giant said in a securities filing Wednesday. The company said the cuts, some of which begin immediately, represent "less than 5 percent of our total employee base."The company hired rapidly during the pandemic to keep up with intense customer demand. Since 2019, Microsoft added about 75,000 employees, according to Wedbush analysts. But with the economy now slowing and a potential recession on the horizon, Microsoft's customers are trying "to do more with less," the company said. Laid-off workers will receive 60 days' notice, six months' health care coverage and...
NBC New York

FTX Says $415 Million of Crypto Was Hacked

FTX has identified about $5.5 billion worth of digital assets for recovery, a number that includes $415 million in "hacked crypto." FTX's new CEO John Ray said in a statement that it's taken a "Herculean investigative effort from our team to uncover this preliminary information." FTX’s advisors are also reviewing...
NBC New York

Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range

The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened as much...
NBC New York

Gun Companies Reckon With Declining Demand After Pandemic Surge

Firearm sales, which soared to unprecedented levels in 2020 and 2021, are falling toward pre-pandemic levels. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that gun ownership rates fell to 16 million in 2022, after reaching a high of 21 million in 2020. Major firearm manufacturers are beginning to feel the financial...

