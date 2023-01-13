Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers over the next eight months, the software giant said in a securities filing Wednesday. The company said the cuts, some of which begin immediately, represent "less than 5 percent of our total employee base."The company hired rapidly during the pandemic to keep up with intense customer demand. Since 2019, Microsoft added about 75,000 employees, according to Wedbush analysts. But with the economy now slowing and a potential recession on the horizon, Microsoft's customers are trying "to do more with less," the company said. Laid-off workers will receive 60 days' notice, six months' health care coverage and...

37 MINUTES AGO